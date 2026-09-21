Bitcoin Reclaims 50-Week Moving Average, Signaling Potential Trend Shift

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin ended the week above a level that many market watchers associate with cycle turning points: its 50-week moving average. The move marks the first time in more than 10 months that the benchmark has been reclaimed on a weekly closing basis-an outcome analysts say often aligns with the end phase of bear markets, though they caution that one close alone cannot confirm a new bull cycle.

According to TradingView, Bitcoin closed Sunday's session at $81,159 on Coinbase, holding above its 50-week moving average of $78,788. The previous weekly close above the 50-week average occurred on Nov. 9, 2025. The latest result also represents Bitcoin's highest weekly close in about four months, per the same TradingView data.

Bitcoin's weekly close at $81,159 is the first above its 50-week moving average in over 10 months, based on TradingView. Galaxy Research's Alex Thorn has previously framed the 50-week moving average as a“bear market ceiling,” with historical follow-through after reclaiming it. Analysts including Bitget 's Ryan Lee stress that confirmation now depends on whether Bitcoin can stay above the average and build higher lows. Galaxy Research has also highlighted that reclaim signals can fail-especially in past cycles when the broader macro environment remained strained. Not all traders view the 50-week level as decisive; some are instead watching higher thresholds on the monthly and quarterly charts.

Key takeawaysWhy reclaiming the 50-week moving average matters

The 50-week moving average has become a commonly cited technical line because of how price tends to behave around it during downtrends. In August, Galaxy Research head of firmwide research Alex Thorn described the metric as functioning like a“ceiling” during bear markets-an area that price struggles to regain until the market's momentum shifts.

In a research note cited in this week's discussion, Thorn pointed out that in four of the five completed bear markets, once the 50-week moving average was first broken upward, the bear-market bottom was later confirmed. He added that retaking the 50-week moving average has previously served as a practical confirmation of bear-market completion.

That context helps explain why this week's close is drawing attention: it doesn't just represent short-term strength; it reconnects Bitcoin with a longer-duration trend gauge that has historically been more meaningful than many shorter moving averages.

A milestone, but traders want follow-through

Even with the technical milestone, several analysts are careful not to treat a single weekly close as the full verdict on the cycle. Bitget chief analyst Ryan Lee, speaking to Cointelegraph, said the latest close increases the odds that Bitcoin's recovery is underway-but emphasized what comes next.

Lee noted that in prior cycles, reclaiming the 50-week moving average has often occurred after the major low was already established and longer-term momentum began to repair. However, he argued that buyers still need evidence that the market can hold the level and develop a healthier structure.

“What matters now is whether Bitcoin can stay above the 50-week average and continue forming higher lows,” Lee said. He also warned that failures can happen when macro conditions remain difficult, pointing to instances of“failed reclaims” in earlier cycles.

This concern aligns with Galaxy Research's own caution. While Thorn's framework suggests the 50-week moving average tends to confirm bear-market resolution, the research also indicates the indicator isn't perfect. Galaxy's warning, as referenced here, notes that among 13 weekly crossings back above the 50-week moving average, two were followed by a lower low-both within the 2021–2022 bear market. The implication is straightforward for investors: the reclaim is meaningful, but it must be validated by continued trend behavior.

What's driving the stronger backdrop

Beyond the chart, analysts referenced improvements in the broader market environment since earlier in the year. Lee said the backdrop is stronger than earlier in 2025, highlighting that Bitcoin has rebounded significantly from July lows around $57,000. He also pointed to the possibility that repeated liquidations may have reduced leverage that had accumulated in the market, potentially improving the ability of price to sustain upward moves.

Lee further mentioned signs of renewed institutional interest, framing institutional demand as an element that could help support follow-through if the technical level holds.

For traders, this mix-improving structure on the weekly chart alongside evidence of de-leveraging and participation-helps explain why the 50-week reclaim is being treated as more than a one-week anomaly.

Other levels still in focus

Not everyone agrees that the 50-week moving average is the decisive checkpoint for a bull market call. Crypto trader Craig Cobb told Cointelegraph that he does not use the 50-week level as his primary trigger. Instead, he emphasized $83,000 as a key threshold.

According to Cobb, breaking above $83,000 would imply there is no lower high on the monthly chart-meaning the longer-term trend would no longer be down. His second condition is tied to Bitcoin's quarterly chart pattern: he is watching for a sequence where red quarterly candles are followed by a shift into a green candle, and then a later candle breaks above the green candle's high.

Cobb said this red-to-green transition has occurred 15 times in Bitcoin's history. He stated that in 11 instances, the high of the first green candle was later broken, and each of those outcomes eventually produced a new all-time high. On that basis, he argued that investors should be attentive to specific technical confirmations rather than relying on a single moving average.

His framework ties cycle interpretation more directly to higher-timeframe trend structure-useful as a reminder that different traders often treat the 50-week metric as a supporting signal, not the entire thesis.

Going forward, the most important question is whether Bitcoin can hold above the 50-week moving average and continue the process of forming higher lows, as Lee suggested. Investors and traders will likely watch for additional weekly closes around the $78,788 area, while others may shift attention to higher breakout levels such as $83,000 and quarterly chart confirmation.

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