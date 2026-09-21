Houston Marks Falls Prevention Awareness Day With Decades-Long Commitment To Keeping Seniors Safe, Strong & Independent

Falls Prevention Awareness Day

Annual citywide event, founded with physical therapist Bill Case, brings seniors together for fall-prevention education, exercise, health resources and support

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A fall can happen in seconds. Its consequences can last for years.On Tuesday, September 22, 2026, the City of Houston will recognize Falls Prevention Awareness Day with a community program designed to help older adults reduce their risk of falling, protect their independence, and connect with resources that support healthy aging.The annual Houston initiative has roots going back more than a decade, when Houston physical therapist Bill Case partnered with the City of Houston to establish an annual Falls Prevention Day focused on educating older adults about fall risks and practical strategies for prevention.This year's event, announced by Houston City Council Members Sallie Alcorn and Tarsha Jackson, will bring together Case, Baker Ripley, the Houston Health Department, Harris County Area Agency on Aging, and community organizations for a morning of education, movement, resources, and connection.The event will take place from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX 77091. Breakfast will be served to attendees.A Preventable Public-Health ChallengeFalls are not simply an inevitable part of getting older. They are a significant public-health concern that can affect mobility, confidence, independence, and quality of life.According to the City of Houston's 2026 Falls Prevention Awareness Day proclamation, approximately one in four adults age 65 and older falls each year. The proclamation also notes that an older adult is treated in an emergency room for a fall approximately every 11 seconds, while an older adult dies from a fall approximately every 19 minutes.The consequences can extend far beyond the initial injury. Falls can contribute to loss of mobility, depression, and loss of functional independence, while the financial burden of fall-related injuries continues to grow as the population ages.Yet many falls can be prevented.Evidence-based prevention strategies include exercises that improve balance and strength, medication management, vision care, reducing hazards in the home, and increasing awareness of individual risk factors.“Fall prevention is really about maintaining independence,” says Bill Case.“When we help older adults understand their risk factors and give them practical tools they can use, we're not simply trying to prevent an injury. We're helping people continue doing the things they love and living the lives they want to live.”Bill Case: Turning Fall Prevention Into a Community MissionBill Case brings decades of experience as a physical therapist to the Houston initiative.He is the author of STAND TALL, DON'T FALL, a practical resource addressing fall-risk factors among older adults and offering strategies and applications designed to help prevent falls, reduce injuries, and preserve independence.Throughout his career, Bill Case has focused on helping people understand their bodies, improve physical function, and take proactive steps toward better health and mobility. His work in fall prevention reflects a belief that education and practical intervention can empower older adults to take an active role in protecting their independence.His collaboration with the City of Houston more than ten years ago helped establish the foundation for Houston's annual Falls Prevention Day, creating an ongoing opportunity for older residents and their families to learn about fall prevention and connect with community resources.The City of Houston's 2026 proclamation recognizes Falls Prevention Awareness Day as part of a national effort established in 2008 to educate the public and expand interventions that help older adults prevent falls.More Than Exercise: Connecting Seniors With ResourcesThe September 22 program will go beyond fall-prevention exercises.Attendees will have opportunities to connect with local organizations and agencies before and after the program, creating a one-stop opportunity for seniors to discover services and resources available in their communities.This year's Falls Prevention Awareness Day is made possible through the generous support and collaboration of community partners and sponsors committed to the health, safety, and independence of Houston's older adults, including CenterPoint Energy, Houston City Council District B Council Member Tarsha Jackson, Molina Healthcare, Xfinity, CEMEX, AARP Houston, NRG, Memorial Hermann, Houston Health Department, BakerRipley Community Developers, Legacy Community Health, Case Physical Therapy Sports Rehabilitation, Harris County Area Agency on Aging, Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Annette Ramirez, Oak Street Health, Stay at Home Texas, and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department (HPARD). Together, these organizations and community leaders are helping bring critical fall-prevention education, health resources, and practical support directly to Houston seniors.The Houston Health Department will also provide flu vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis.The program will include:*Fall-prevention education, tips, and exercises led by physical therapist Bill Case*A senior resource fair featuring local organizations and agencies*Information about community health and support services*Free flu vaccinations provided by the Houston Health Department, while supplies last*Breakfast for attendeesProtecting Independence, One Step at a TimeFor Case, Falls Prevention Awareness Day represents something larger than a single annual event.It is an opportunity to change the conversation around aging-from reacting to injuries after they happen to taking proactive steps that can help prevent them.A stronger awareness of fall risks can help older adults, families, caregivers and healthcare professionals identify opportunities for intervention before a fall occurs.That message is particularly important as communities prepare for a growing older-adult population and the resulting need for practical, accessible strategies that support healthy aging.“Most people don't wake up expecting to fall,” Case explains.“That's why prevention matters. Understanding the risks, strengthening the body, addressing vision and medications, and making the home safer can make a meaningful difference.”Houston's Falls Prevention Awareness Day invites older adults and their loved ones to take that first step together.EVENT DETAILSWhat: 2026 Falls Prevention Awareness DayWhen: Tuesday, September 22, 2026Time: 9:30–11:00 a.m.Where: Acres Homes Multi-Service Center6719 W. Montgomery Rd.Houston, TX 77091For more information:Helen Chou(832) 393-3017...About Bill CaseBill Case is a Houston physical therapist and author of STAND TALL, DON'T FALL, a resource focused on identifying older-adult fall risks and applying practical strategies to prevent falls, reduce injury, and preserve independence. With decades of experience in physical therapy, Case has dedicated significant attention to helping individuals improve physical function and understand how proactive movement, strength, balance, and awareness can contribute to safer, healthier aging. His partnership with the City of Houston more than a decade ago helped establish the city's annual Falls Prevention Day initiative.About Falls Prevention Awareness DayFalls Prevention Awareness Day was established nationally in 2008 as an annual effort to educate the public about falls among older adults and promote interventions that can reduce fall risk. The City of Houston recognizes September 22, 2026, as Falls Prevention Awareness Day and encourages residents to learn about practical strategies for protecting older adults' safety, mobility, and independence.

Dr. Elayna Fernandez

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Houston Marks Falls Prevention Awareness Day With Decades-Long Commitment to Keeping Seniors Safe, Strong & Independent News Provided By the Positive MOM September 21, 2026, 05:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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