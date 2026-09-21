Customized Candy Packaging Box Design Solutions Address Evolving Packaging Needs

This candy packaging box is designed around the core concept of "Sweetness Meets Luxury." It uses 400g high-grade white cardboard as the base material and employs a four-color printing process to achieve a delicate image quality. The main body uses a soft, matte pink tone, paired with a gold logo to create a visual focal point, conveying the sweetness of the candy while enhancing the product's premium feel through a metallic sheen. A matte finish reduces glare and enhances durability, ensuring the packaging maintains its refined texture during transportation and display.

Structurally, it features a cubic shape with rounded corners, balancing safety and visual softness. The flip-top opening design, combined with a double-buckle rivet system, features a classic color contrast between the black leather strap and gold rivets, ensuring a tight seal while adding a vintage, handcrafted charm. The lid surface uses precise four-color printing technology to present an intricate gold vine pattern with clearly visible leaf veins, achieving a perfect balance of color depth and three-dimensionality with the matte finish.

In terms of craftsmanship, 400g white cardboard is die-cut, creasing, and glued into shape, with each process's error controlled within 0.3mm to ensure consistency in mass production. The lamination process uses water-based environmentally friendly matte film, meeting food contact safety standards. The hand-riveting process is completed by experienced craftsmen, with each rivet undergoing three calibrations to ensure a crisp sound and stability when the double rivets close.

This solution, while ensuring functionality, creates a candy packaging solution that combines artistic aesthetics and practical value through the synergistic effect of color, materials, and processes, perfectly aligning with the brand positioning and emotional communication needs of high-end desserts.

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Shaanxi Momei Printing Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional packaging supplier integrating planning, design, and customized packaging printing.