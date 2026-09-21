WISeKey, SEALSQ and Canton of Jura Sign MoU to Establish a Swiss Post-Quantum Semiconductor and Cybersecurity Center

Proposed CHF 40-60 million public-private initiative aims to establish sovereign semiconductor personalization capabilities in Switzerland and create up to 250+ direct jobs in the Canton of Jura

DELÉMONT, Switzerland – September 21, 2026 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY), (“WISeKey” or“the Company”) a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT, its subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), a global leader in secure semiconductors, PKI and post-quantum cybersecurity technologies, and The Republic and Canton of Jura, Switzerland, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) to collaborate on the establishment of a Post-Quantum Semiconductor and Cybersecurity Center (the“Jura Center”) in the Canton of Jura.

The proposed Jura Center represents an indicative investment of approximately CHF 40-60 million over a period of six years. The initiative is intended to establish a strategic Swiss capability for the design, personalization, testing and secure provisioning of next-generation post-quantum semiconductor technologies.

At the heart of the project will be SEALSQ's QS7001 Quantum Shield, a secure semiconductor designed to implement post-quantum cryptographic algorithms standardized by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, including ML-KEM and ML-DSA.

The Jura Center is expected to establish capabilities for cryptographic root-of-trust injection, secure firmware personalization, testing and certification, complemented progressively by ASIC design capabilities.

Building a Swiss Sovereign Semiconductor Capability

The initiative is designed to combine SEALSQ and WISeKey's cybersecurity and semiconductor technologies with the Canton of Jura's longstanding expertise in precision manufacturing, microtechnology and high-quality industrial production.

The project seeks to transfer skills deeply rooted in Jura's watchmaking and microtechnology industries - including precision, quality control and traceability - into secure semiconductor personalization.

The project aims to establish approximately 40 direct jobs within two years, 150 by Year 5 and more than 250 by Year 8. At least 60% of these positions are expected to be filled by residents of the Canton.

A Public-Private Partnership

The Jura Center is expected to be developed as a public-private partnership, with the majority of its financing coming from WISeKey, SEALSQ, private investors and industrial partners. The Canton of Jura would act as a strategic catalyst, facilitating the establishment of the project and evaluating potential support within the applicable cantonal and federal frameworks.

The parties will also explore cooperation with HE-Arc Ingénierie for training, recruitment and applied research and with relevant Swiss technology and industrial organizations.

Building on the Quantix Model

This initiative builds upon the experience of Quantix Edge Security, the EUR 40 million semiconductor design and personalization center being developed in Murcia, Spain, by WISeKey and SEALSQ with Spanish partners.

The Spanish Government, through the Sociedad Española de Transformación Tecnológica (SETT), committed EUR 19.6 million to that public-private initiative in June 2025. The Jura Center intends to adapt the experience and methodologies developed in Murcia to Switzerland's specific industrial and sovereignty requirements.

Strategic Opportunity for Switzerland

The Center will also evaluate opportunities associated with Swiss defense procurement and armasuisse industrial participation programs, where secure semiconductor and ASIC capabilities established on Swiss territory could potentially provide an attractive platform for industrial offset projects.

Secure semiconductors and ASICs are increasingly relevant to avionics, secure communications, sensors and other defense systems, creating an opportunity to strengthen Switzerland's domestic technological and industrial base.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, said: "The quantum era is transforming cybersecurity into an issue of technological sovereignty. Switzerland must be able not only to design advanced security technologies, but also to personalize, provision and protect the cryptographic roots of trust inside semiconductors on Swiss soil. The Jura has an extraordinary industrial culture built around precision, reliability and microtechnology. Our ambition is to combine this industrial DNA with SEALSQ's post-quantum semiconductor technology and create a new strategic capability for Switzerland. We are already applying this model in Murcia, where the initiative generated initial revenue during the second quarter of 2026. Based on this early commercial progress, believe the Jura Center can become an important European center for post-quantum semiconductor security, creating highly qualified employment, strengthening the regional technology ecosystem while reinforcing Switzerland's technological sovereignty."

Stéphane Theurillat, Minister of Economy of the Canton of Jura added,“This partnership marks an important milestone for Jura and sends a strong signal about our ambition to attract and develop strategic investments. The project combines digital infrastructure with Jura's strong industrial capabilities and will contribute to further diversifying our economy. It also represents a significant opportunity to strengthen digital sovereignty while creating value and new business opportunities within our regional ecosystem. The Government of the Republic and Canton of Jura strongly welcomes this announcement and is fully committed to supporting the project. Together with the relevant authorities and services, we will work closely with the company to facilitate a fast and successful establishment in Jura and create the conditions for its long-term development.”

Next Steps

Following the MoU, the parties intend to establish a joint working group to develop the detailed business plan, select the site, structure the public-private financing model, develop academic and industrial partnerships, evaluate Swiss federal and armasuisse opportunities, and establish the regulatory and certification roadmap.

The concept envisages the Center operating through a Swiss company incorporated in the Canton of Jura, supported by an appropriate public-private governance structure.

Upon completion of this preparatory work, the Parties intend to move from the MoU to a detailed implementation framework governing the establishment, financing and operation of the Jura Center..

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA, which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and houses the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and/or its subsidiaries (collectively,“WISeKey,”“our” or“us”) and its businesses. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“project,”“will,” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause WISeKey's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include: our ability to convert our pipeline into actual sales; the ability to realize WISeKey's anticipated growth strategies and profitability; the development of post-quantum cryptography products and the potential market for such products; WISeKey's plans for global customer base expansion; the expansion of the WISeSat project and the QSOC initiative; the timing and expected revenues from the commercial deployment of the QS7001 quantum-resistant semiconductor; the sufficiency of cash to meet liquidity needs; WISeKey's ability to attract and retain customers; changes in economic conditions; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in WISeKey's filings with the SEC. WISeKey is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statements regarding our business pipeline are based on management's current estimates of potential revenue opportunities and do not represent backlog or contracted revenue. Pipeline conversion is subject to numerous factors including customer validation, technical integration requirements, certification timelines, and market conditions. There can be no assurance that pipeline opportunities will convert to actual sales or that such conversion will occur within anticipated timeframes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSA's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey. Given the risks and uncertainties described herein, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.



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