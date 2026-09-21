Kunal Kemmu: It's Been A Journey Trying To Do Different And New Things

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu has spoken about his journey of exploring different facets of filmmaking, including acting, writing, directing and producing, saying his“never-ending love for movies” and the support from audiences continue to keep him going.

Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring all the reviews that have come for his latest release“Vibe”.

He wrote in the caption section:“Hardik Ki Shubhkaamnaye. Thank you for showing up with your tribe and bringing the vibe. If you have not watched it yet then fit it into your plan and“together we will and we can”(thoda meta iykyk).”

Kunal then spoke about how his journey has been about“trying new things.”

“It's been a journey trying to do different and new things. Acting, writing, directing, producing. Trust me the only thing that keeps me going is this never ending love for movies and the incredible love and support that you guys have always shown me. I want nothing more than to be able to entertain you and make you proud so know this, I see all the love and I hear all the feedback,” he wrote in the caption.

Vibe is an action thriller comedy, which also stars Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir in her debut role. It is Kunal's second film as a writer and director after 2024's Madgaon Express and an over three decades long career as an actor, as well as his producing debut.

This film has been developed as a spin-off of Kunal's previous film as a director, where Hardik, played by himself was present in a special appearance.

The film is an action comedy set around two best friends, Hardik and Bugs, one a clueless slacker, the other a very by-the-book individual, who are unwittingly roped in by the mysterious Madam H on a mission to protect India from a major terrorist threat, despite being completely unqualified for the job.