Cloud-Clone ELISA Kits: Full-Chain Independent Innovation Forges Benchmark Reagents Earned Global Recognition

World-class ELISA & CLIA portfolios with extensive academic citations empower global multi-disciplinary research

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) serves as an indispensable analytical tool spanning basic medicine, drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, food safety and environmental monitoring. Cloud-Clone has built a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance, cost-effective ELISA kits through nearly 20 years of full-chain in-house R&D and rigorous quality management. By the end of 2025, Cloud-Clone reagents have been cited in more than 42 000 SCI publications, including over 350 papers featured in top-tier journals such as Nature, Science and Cell. Cloud-Clone has grown into a globally recognised biological-reagent supplier by shifting from reliance on external supplies to complete end-to-end independent manufacturing.

With the rapid advancement of life-science research, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) has become an essential core tool for basic medicine, pharmaceutical development, clinical diagnosis, food-safety screening and environmental monitoring. Drawing on nearly two decades of experience in biological-reagent development, Cloud-Clone has constructed a broad-ranging, high-performance and cost-effective portfolio of ELISA kits built on full-chain in-house R&D-to-manufacturing workflows and strict quality-control standards. By the close of 2025, Cloud-Clone products have been referenced in over 42 000 SCI papers, among which more than 350 publications appear in globally prestigious journals including Nature, Science, and Cell. Evolving from dependence on imported materials to full-chain self-reliance and expanding from regional operations to worldwide acceptance, Cloud-Clone stands as a benchmark biological-reagent brand.

Figure 1 Cumulative SCI publication citations of Cloud-Clone products

Meticulous Development: Building a Comprehensive Kit Ecosystem

Founded in 2009, Cloud-Clone is a high-tech enterprise with early strategic investment in ELISA-kit development. The company operates three core in-house centres for protein production, antibody generation and reagent formulation. It has established a complete technical workflow covering peptide synthesis, recombinant-protein expression, antibody preparation and kit assembly. All core raw materials are developed and manufactured internally with full traceability to secure consistent product quality at the source.

After more than ten-year technical accumulation, Cloud-Clone has developed over 10 000 ELISA and Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA) kits. These products cover more than ten species including human, mouse, rat, pig, bovine and sheep, targeting over 8 000 analytes such as cytokines, hormones, tumour biomarkers and small-molecule compounds, forming one of the world's most extensive target-coverage reagent portfolios.

Two primary assay formats are offered: sandwich-format kits (SE / SC series) for macromolecular protein detection with broad species compatibility and wide target coverage; competitive-format kits (CE / CC series) engineered for small-molecule analytes including hormones, pharmaceuticals and environmental toxins to resolve common technical industry challenges.

To accommodate diverse experimental workflows, four specialised product lines address distinct research pain-points:

- Mini-volume kits (ME Series): Require only 25 μL sample input, ideal for limited precious samples derived from mice, zebrafish and other model organisms.

- High-sensitivity kits (HE Series): Deliver detection sensitivity down to 0.3 pg/mL, representing a 10- to 100-fold improvement compared to conventional kits, optimised for quantifying low-abundance cytokines.

- Rapid-assay kits (IE Series): Complete full workflows within 70 minutes versus approximately 3 hours for traditional formats, preserving data integrity while drastically improving laboratory throughput.

- Antibody-detection kits (AE Series): Enable precise quantification of auto-antibodies such as anti-dsDNA and anti-insulin-receptor antibodies to support autoimmune-disease studies and vaccine-effect evaluation.

Complementary offerings including antibody pairs (PS Series) and do-it-yourself raw-material sets (KS Series) allow researchers to assemble custom assays, delivering flexible experimental solutions.

Figure 2 Physical photograph overview of Cloud-Clone ELISA kit products

Technical Breakthroughs: Performance Matching Leading Global Brands

For many years, the premium ELISA-kit market was dominated by international suppliers, accompanied by high pricing, long lead-times and inflexible customisation services. Guided by its core strategy of technical self-sufficiency and performance-driven progress, Cloud-Clone has overcome multiple key technical bottlenecks. Its reagents achieve performance comparable to globally leading brands including R&D Systems, Thermo Fisher and Abcam, with select metrics demonstrating superior outcomes.

In terms of analytical performance, standard ELISA kits reach sensitivity of 10−9 mol/L, while CLIA kits achieve detection limits as low as 10−18 mol/L with linear ranges spanning four to six orders of magnitude. Leveraging self-derived high-affinity antibodies and signal-amplification technology, flagship kits for cytokines and neurotransmitters achieve pg-level sensitivity. Small-molecule kits targeting analytes such as serotonin and corticosterone reliably detect trace pg-level concentrations, mitigating historical limitations of poor sensitivity and false-negative results.

For quality assurance, Cloud-Clone implements a three-tier full-process QC framework covering raw materials, intermediate batches and finished goods. Every production batch undergoes strict testing for sensitivity, specificity, precision and stability, accompanied by complete quality-control reports. The organisation holds ISO9001:2015 and ISO13485:2016 quality-management-system certifications.

Regarding pricing and service, the human IL-6 96-well kit retails at 2940 currency units, substantially below comparable international alternatives and lowering overall research costs across the globe. The technical-support team provides 24-hour consultation, 72-hour after-sales response and end-to-end customisation services to support project execution.

Driven by robust product performance, Cloud-Clone ranks among the world's most-cited suppliers for assays targeting cytokines, small-molecule hormones and tumour biomarkers. Its small-molecule ELISA kits fill multiple unmet technical market needs. Cloud-Clone products are distributed across dozens of countries and regions, with more than 75 % of customers located outside domestic markets. Top-tier global research institutions including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), MD Anderson Cancer Center and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory are long-term end-users.

Broad Application Footprint: Enabling Innovation Across Multiple Research Disciplines

Thanks to outstanding assay performance and comprehensive service infrastructure, Cloud-Clone ELISA kits have become preferred laboratory resources for investigators worldwide. Applications span basic research, pharmaceutical development, endocrinology-metabolism studies, oncology research and food-safety assessment.

Within basic medical research, a research group at Sichuan University utilised Cloud-Clone MCP-1 ELISA kit to generate key experimental evidence supporting the anti-fibrotic efficacy of novel ROCK2 inhibitor TDI01, with findings published in Nature Medicine. Kits for Tumour Necrosis Factor-α (TNF-α) and Interleukin-6 (IL-6) have accumulated 1094 and 882 independent citations respectively, delivering critical datasets for tumour-immunity mechanism exploration and biomarker screening.

In pharmaceutical R&D and translational medicine, global pharmaceutical enterprises such as Pfizer and Eli Lilly integrate Cloud-Clone products within their supply chains for target validation and drug-concentration measurement. Small-molecule kits for estradiol, testosterone and corticosterone deliver precise quantitative measurements for diabetes, obesity and thyroid-disorder investigations, with related outputs published in journals including Cell and Nature.

For food-safety and environmental monitoring, competitive-format kits accurately detect hazardous substances including capsaicin, zearalenone, chloramphenicol and tetracycline, supplying rapid and reliable tools for regulatory and environmental surveillance programmes.

Sustained Commitment: Advancing Global Biological-reagent Innovation

Cloud-Clone's evolution, transitioning from external-material dependence to full-chain in-house manufacturing and expanding onto the global stage, exemplifies independent innovation within the biological-reagent industry. Moving forward, Cloud-Clone remains dedicated to empowering scientific advancement through technical innovation across three strategic priorities. First, accelerate technical iteration with increased R&D investment to optimise antibody screening and signal-amplification workflows. Second, expand the product portfolio by adding new assay targets and species coverage, and advance high-end lines for multi-plex detection and chemiluminescence assays. Third, refine service capabilities by enhancing custom-development capacity, shortening lead-times and building an expanded global technical-support network. With robust technology, dependable quality and professional services, Cloud-Clone will continuously fuel worldwide scientific discovery, assist research teams in overcoming experimental barriers and contribute reagents supporting global human-health initiatives.

Global life-science research continuously raises higher requirements for reliable immunoassay tools. Cloud-Clone will keep deep-driving independent reagent innovation, expanding its validated ELISA-kit portfolio and delivering trusted, cost-effective research instruments for the global scientific community.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex cytokine assay kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

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Cloud-Clone ELISA Kits: Full-chain Independent Innovation Forges Benchmark Reagents Earned Global Recognition News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP September 21, 2026, 04:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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