Smriti Irani Backs Salman Khan Against Trolls: Why Should Stepping In Public Life Mean Stepping Away From Right To Dignity?

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress and politician Smriti Irani has spoken about the growing culture of online trolling and the need to maintain responsibility while exercising freedom of speech on social media.

Sharing a note on social media in collaboration with fellow costars of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani said that social media has democratised the right to be heard and given a voice to millions who may otherwise never have had one.

In a post, she wrote,“Social media has democratised the right to be heard. It has given a voice to millions who may otherwise never have had one. But somewhere along the way, some began to mistake that freedom for a licence to hurt, humiliate and dehumanise.”

She added,“Those in public life are often told that this simply comes with the territory -“put up or shut up.” But should it? Why should stepping into public life mean stepping away from the right to dignity? Why should anyone be expected to quietly withstand humiliation simply because the person inflicting it is protected by the anonymity of a bot, hidden behind a faceless handle, or even emboldened enough to do it under their own name?“Mera handle, meri opinion” cannot become a fig leaf for cruelty.”

She further wrote,“Freedom to speak is precious. So is the responsibility that comes with it. Disagree. Debate. Criticise. Question. Hold people in public life accountable. But surely, none of that requires us to forget that there is a human being on the other side of the screen.”

She added,“Words may take only seconds to type. Their impact can last much longer. Be kind. It doesn't take much. But sometimes, it can mean more than you will ever know. #bepositive #benice.”

The post also featured her costars Gauri Pradhan, Ravee Gupta, Ritu Chaudhary Seth along with Smriti Irani.

This post comes right after Bollywood superstar lashed out on trolls during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, for body shaming, look shaming, age shaming him and many other celebrities.

–IANS

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