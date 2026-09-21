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Best Sodium Sulphate Grades For The Glass Industry: Technical Sourcing Guide


2026-09-21 12:09:23
(MENAFN- GetNews) Yangzhou, Jiangsu, China - September 20, 2026

In industrial glass manufacturing, batch formulation requires rigorous control over chemical purity and raw material consistency. Sodium sulphate (Na2SO4 ), commonly known as salt cake, serves as a vital refining agent and fluxing compound in flat glass, container glass, and specialty technical glass production.

Choosing the correct grade of sodium sulphate directly affects furnace thermal efficiency, bubble elimination (fining), optical clarity, and refractory wear rates.

1. The Dual Role of Sodium Sulphate in Glass Melting

Sodium sulphate plays two distinct chemical and physical roles inside high-temperature glass melting furnaces:

A. Refining and Fining Agent

During batch heating, sodium sulphate decomposes at elevated temperatures (≈ 1,400°C to 1,450°C), producing sulfur dioxide (SO2) and oxygen (O2) gas bubbles:

2 Na2SO4 →2 Na2O + 2SO2↑+ O2 ↑

These newly generated large gas bubbles sweep upward through the molten glass, absorbing and collecting smaller trapped air micro-bubbles (seeds). This process cleanses the melt and prevents structural inclusions or optical defects in finished glass sheets and bottles.

B. Prevention of Silica Scum

Undissolved silica (SiO2) can form a floating scum layer on top of the glass bath, acting as an insulating barrier that slows down heat transfer. Sodium sulphate reacts with silica at lower temperatures to form a transient liquid sulfate phase that dissolves raw silica grains faster, promoting uniform batch homogenization.

2. Key Technical Grades & Specifications for Glassmakers

When sourcing sodium sulphate, chemical purity and trace metal limits dictate grade suitability.

Glass Grade Standards:

High Purity Na2SO4 (≥99.0%) | Low Iron (Fe ≤0.002%) | Low Moisture (≤0.1%)

Technical Grade Anhydrous Sodium Sulphate (Glass Grade)

This is the standard workhorse grade used across float glass and container glass manufacturing lines.

· Assay (Na2SO4 Content): Minimum 99.0% active content. Lower purity levels introduce unmetered impurities that alter batch chemistry.

· Iron Content (Fe or Fe2O3): Strictly controlled below 0.002% (20 ppm). Iron impurities cause unwanted green or yellow tinting, which ruins ultra-clear architectural float glass and optical glass.

· Moisture Content: Capped below 0.1%. Excessive moisture leads to caking in silos and pneumatic conveying lines, causing inconsistent batch dosing.

· Particle Size Distribution: Typically specified between 60 mesh and 120 mesh. Fines below 200 mesh risk getting swept into flue gas channels by furnace draft, whereas oversized granules slow down the dissolution rate.

3. Comparing Sodium Sulphate Specifications Across Glass Segments

Parameter / Requirement Ultra-Clear Float Glass Standard Container Glass Fiber & Specialty Glass
Minimum Purity (Na2SO4 ) ≧ 99.2% ≧ 98.5% - 99.0% ≧ 99.5%
Max Iron (Fe2O3) ≦ 10 - 20 ppm ≦ 100 ppm ≦ 10 ppm
Max Chloride (Cl-) ≦ 0.05% ≦ 0.15% ≦ 0.02%
Max Moisture ≦ 0.05% ≦ 0.2% ≦ 0.05%
Primary Process Focus Optical clarity & zero seeds High-speed bubble elimination Thermal shock resistance

4. How Heavy Metals Impact Furnace Lifespan & Product Quality

In addition to iron control, evaluating heavy metal contamination is essential:

1 (NaCl): High chloride levels volatilize inside the furnace canopy, forming corrosive condensate that attacks crown silica refractories and shortens furnace campaign life.

2 Metals (Pb, As, Cr): Chromium causes severe color tinting even at single-digit ppm levels. Lead and arsenic pose environmental compliance issues in exhaust flues.

3 Matter: Water-insoluble residues must remain under 0.05% to prevent un-melted stones from causing stress points in cold glass products.

5. Industrial Chemical Supply Solutions via CNChemist

At CNChemist (cnchemist ), we supply premium industrial chemicals, including high-purity Anhydrous Sodium Sulphate, optimized for demanding international manufacturing applications.

Our sourcing and quality controls focus on:

· Consistently Low Iron Profiles: Meeting stringent low-iron thresholds required for clear container and float glass production.

· Free-Flowing Granular Specs: Strict particle size matching to prevent dust losses and ensure uniform distribution throughout batch mixers.

· Reliable Global Logistics: Supplying flexible packaging formats-from multi-wall 25kg bags to 1,000kg bulk super sacks-with complete Certificate of Analysis (COA) verification for every shipment.

Conclusion

Selecting the right sodium sulphate grade requires balancing active chemical purity against strict trace metal limits. By specifying high-assay (≧ 99.0%), low-iron, and low-moisture anhydrous sodium sulphate, glass manufacturers maintain efficient furnace fining, lower fuel consumption per ton melted, and achieve pristine surface clarity.

To request technical specifications, chemical COAs, or bulk commercial quotes, visit CNChemist.

About Us

EVERBRIGHT is a professional chemical trading company with 8 years of experience in global commerce. We serve over 450 customers across more than 120 countries and regions, with an annual sales volume of 750,000 tons.

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