Best Sodium Sulphate Grades For The Glass Industry: Technical Sourcing Guide
|Parameter / Requirement
|Ultra-Clear Float Glass
|Standard Container Glass
|Fiber & Specialty Glass
|Minimum Purity (Na2SO4 )
|≧ 99.2%
|≧ 98.5% - 99.0%
|≧ 99.5%
|Max Iron (Fe2O3)
|≦ 10 - 20 ppm
|≦ 100 ppm
|≦ 10 ppm
|Max Chloride (Cl-)
|≦ 0.05%
|≦ 0.15%
|≦ 0.02%
|Max Moisture
|≦ 0.05%
|≦ 0.2%
|≦ 0.05%
|Primary Process Focus
|Optical clarity & zero seeds
|High-speed bubble elimination
|Thermal shock resistance
4. How Heavy Metals Impact Furnace Lifespan & Product Quality
In addition to iron control, evaluating heavy metal contamination is essential:
1 (NaCl): High chloride levels volatilize inside the furnace canopy, forming corrosive condensate that attacks crown silica refractories and shortens furnace campaign life.
2 Metals (Pb, As, Cr): Chromium causes severe color tinting even at single-digit ppm levels. Lead and arsenic pose environmental compliance issues in exhaust flues.
3 Matter: Water-insoluble residues must remain under 0.05% to prevent un-melted stones from causing stress points in cold glass products.
5. Industrial Chemical Supply Solutions via CNChemist
At CNChemist (cnchemist ), we supply premium industrial chemicals, including high-purity Anhydrous Sodium Sulphate, optimized for demanding international manufacturing applications.
Our sourcing and quality controls focus on:
· Consistently Low Iron Profiles: Meeting stringent low-iron thresholds required for clear container and float glass production.
· Free-Flowing Granular Specs: Strict particle size matching to prevent dust losses and ensure uniform distribution throughout batch mixers.
· Reliable Global Logistics: Supplying flexible packaging formats-from multi-wall 25kg bags to 1,000kg bulk super sacks-with complete Certificate of Analysis (COA) verification for every shipment.
Conclusion
Selecting the right sodium sulphate grade requires balancing active chemical purity against strict trace metal limits. By specifying high-assay (≧ 99.0%), low-iron, and low-moisture anhydrous sodium sulphate, glass manufacturers maintain efficient furnace fining, lower fuel consumption per ton melted, and achieve pristine surface clarity.
To request technical specifications, chemical COAs, or bulk commercial quotes, visit CNChemist.
About Us
EVERBRIGHT is a professional chemical trading company with 8 years of experience in global commerce. We serve over 450 customers across more than 120 countries and regions, with an annual sales volume of 750,000 tons.
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