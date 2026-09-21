Best Sodium Sulphate Grades For The Glass Industry: Technical Sourcing Guide

In industrial glass manufacturing, batch formulation requires rigorous control over chemical purity and raw material consistency. Sodium sulphate (Na2SO4 ), commonly known as salt cake, serves as a vital refining agent and fluxing compound in flat glass, container glass, and specialty technical glass production.

Choosing the correct grade of sodium sulphate directly affects furnace thermal efficiency, bubble elimination (fining), optical clarity, and refractory wear rates.

1. The Dual Role of Sodium Sulphate in Glass Melting

Sodium sulphate plays two distinct chemical and physical roles inside high-temperature glass melting furnaces:

A. Refining and Fining Agent

During batch heating, sodium sulphate decomposes at elevated temperatures (≈ 1,400°C to 1,450°C), producing sulfur dioxide (SO2) and oxygen (O2) gas bubbles:

2 Na2SO4 →2 Na2O + 2SO2↑+ O2 ↑

These newly generated large gas bubbles sweep upward through the molten glass, absorbing and collecting smaller trapped air micro-bubbles (seeds). This process cleanses the melt and prevents structural inclusions or optical defects in finished glass sheets and bottles.

B. Prevention of Silica Scum

Undissolved silica (SiO2) can form a floating scum layer on top of the glass bath, acting as an insulating barrier that slows down heat transfer. Sodium sulphate reacts with silica at lower temperatures to form a transient liquid sulfate phase that dissolves raw silica grains faster, promoting uniform batch homogenization.

2. Key Technical Grades & Specifications for Glassmakers

When sourcing sodium sulphate, chemical purity and trace metal limits dictate grade suitability.

Glass Grade Standards:

High Purity Na2SO4 (≥99.0%) | Low Iron (Fe ≤0.002%) | Low Moisture (≤0.1%)

Technical Grade Anhydrous Sodium Sulphate (Glass Grade)

This is the standard workhorse grade used across float glass and container glass manufacturing lines.

· Assay (Na2SO4 Content): Minimum 99.0% active content. Lower purity levels introduce unmetered impurities that alter batch chemistry.

· Iron Content (Fe or Fe2O3): Strictly controlled below 0.002% (20 ppm). Iron impurities cause unwanted green or yellow tinting, which ruins ultra-clear architectural float glass and optical glass.

· Moisture Content: Capped below 0.1%. Excessive moisture leads to caking in silos and pneumatic conveying lines, causing inconsistent batch dosing.

· Particle Size Distribution: Typically specified between 60 mesh and 120 mesh. Fines below 200 mesh risk getting swept into flue gas channels by furnace draft, whereas oversized granules slow down the dissolution rate.

3. Comparing Sodium Sulphate Specifications Across Glass Segments