Selecting The Right Aerial Optic Fiber Cable For Outdoor Network Projects

(MENAFN- GetNews) Huizhou, Guangdong, China - September 20 , 2026 Building an outdoor Fiber Network is not only about choosing the right fiber count. The way the cable will be installed matters just as much. For many telecom, broadband, rural network, power communication, and industrial projects, overhead installation is a practical choice. It avoids large-scale trenching, makes construction faster, and can take advantage of existing poles or utility infrastructure. That is where aerial-optic-fiber-cable comes in. However, not every overhead fiber cable is built the same way. Some cables are completely self-supporting. Some use a steel messenger wire. Others are designed for shorter spans or different environmental conditions. Choosing the wrong cable may create problems during installation or later operation. Excessive tension, wind, rain, UV exposure, temperature changes, and long-term mechanical stress can all affect the network. So, how do you choose the right aerial-optic-fiber-cable? This guide looks at cable structure, fiber count, span distance, mechanical performance, installation environment, and several other details that buyers should check before placing an order. What Is an Aerial-Optic-Fiber-Cable? An aerial-optic-fiber-cable is an optical fiber cable designed to be installed above ground. Instead of being placed inside an underground duct or directly buried in the soil, it is normally installed along utility poles, communication poles, towers, or other overhead supporting structures. The optical fibers inside the cable carry data through light signals. Around those fibers are different protective layers designed to handle outdoor conditions. Depending on the cable design, these layers may include:

Loose tubes

Water-blocking materials

FRP strength members

Aramid yarn

Steel messenger wire

PE inner sheath

PE outer sheath

Anti-tracking outer sheath Additional mechanical protection The exact construction depends on where and how the cable will be used. For example, an ADSS cable uses an all-dielectric self-supporting structure. A Figure-8 cable normally has a supporting messenger section integrated with the optical cable body. Both can be used for aerial installation, but they are not identical solutions. Why Is Aerial Installation So Common? Digging trenches can be expensive and time-consuming. Roads may need to be opened. Permits may be required. Underground utilities have to be checked. Construction can also cause disruption to traffic, businesses, and local residents. With an aerial-optic-fiber-cable, much of this work can be avoided. If suitable poles are already available, installers can build a fiber route relatively quickly. This makes aerial installation useful for:

Ftth Network s

Rural broadband

Telecom backbone networks

Industrial parks

Campus networks

Railway communication

Highway communication

Power communication networks

4G and 5G backhaul Inter-building network connections It is especially attractive when a project needs to cover a long distance without the cost of extensive underground civil work. Aerial vs Underground Fiber Installation

Item Aerial Fiber Installation Underground Fiber Installation Installation method Poles or overhead structures Ducts or direct burial Civil work Relatively limited Usually more extensive Installation speed Generally faster Usually slower Maintenance access Easier to locate and access May require excavation Weather exposure Higher Lower Initial construction cost Often lower Often higher Typical applications FTTH, rural, telecom, power networks Urban backbone, campuses, underground networks

Neither installation method is automatically better.

The right choice depends on the actual project.

Common Types of Aerial-Optic-Fiber-Cable

Before comparing specifications, it helps to understand the main cable structures available.

ADSS Aerial Fiber Optic Cable

ADSS stands for All-Dielectric Self-Supporting.

As the name suggests, this aerial-optic-fiber-cable does not require a separate metallic messenger wire to support the cable.

A typical ADSS structure may use loose tubes around a non-metallic FRP central strength member. Aramid yarn provides additional tensile strength, while PE or anti-tracking material can be used for the outer sheath.

Because the structure is non-metallic, ADSS is widely considered for routes around power infrastructure.

It is commonly used for:



Power communication

Telecom networks

Long-span overhead routes

Rural broadband Backbone networks

The correct ADSS construction should always be selected according to the required span, installation tension, sag, weather conditions, and surrounding electrical environment.

Figure-8 Aerial Fiber Cable

Figure-8 cable gets its name from its cross-sectional shape.

The cable section and supporting messenger section sit together, creating a shape similar to the number“8.”

This integrated support structure makes installation straightforward in many conventional pole-to-pole communication networks.

Figure-8 aerial-optic-fiber-cable can be used for local communication networks, telecom distribution, inter-building links, and other overhead applications.

Depending on the design, the messenger may use stranded steel wire or another supporting material.

Other Outdoor Cables Used in Aerial Applications

Some outdoor optical cable constructions may also be suitable for aerial installation when used with the correct support system and accessories.

However, buyers should never assume that every outdoor fiber cable is automatically suitable for overhead installation.

Always check the cable's tensile strength, permitted installation method, bending performance, sheath material, and recommended span.

ADSS vs Figure-8: Which One Should You Choose?

This is one of the most common questions when selecting an aerial-optic-fiber-cable.

There is no single answer because the two structures solve slightly different installation needs.

Feature ADSS Cable Figure-8 Cable Self-supporting Yes Yes Typical strength system Aramid yarn + FRP Integrated messenger Metallic components Normally no Often includes steel messenger Power-line environments Commonly used Depends on structure/application Installation Pole-to-pole Pole-to-pole Span options Can be designed for different spans Depends on messenger design Common use Power, telecom, backbone Telecom, access, local networks

If the cable is being installed near electrical infrastructure, the dielectric structure of ADSS may be an important advantage.

For conventional telecom pole routes, Figure-8 cable can be a simple and practical option.

The decision should come from the installation environment rather than price alone.

7 Factors to Check Before Buying Aerial-Optic-Fiber-Cable

Buying cable based only on fiber count is risky.

Several other specifications directly affect installation and service life.

1. Confirm the Required Span Distance

Span is the distance between two supporting points, normally two poles.

This is one of the first numbers you should confirm.

An aerial-optic-fiber-cable designed for a relatively short span may not be suitable for a much longer route between poles.

Longer spans usually create greater mechanical demands on the cable.

Wind, ice, cable weight, sag, and installation tension all become more important.

For an ADSS project, tell the supplier the expected span instead of simply requesting“24-core ADSS cable.”

For example, a project may require a 100 m, 150 m, or 200 m span design.

Those are not necessarily the same cable.

2. Select the Right Fiber Count

Fiber count depends on current network demand and expected expansion.

Common projects may use:



2 cores

4 cores

6 cores

8 cores

12 cores

24 cores

48 cores

96 cores 144 cores

Higher fiber counts are often used for backbone and larger distribution networks, while lower counts can work well for smaller access links.

It is usually smart to leave some spare fiber capacity.

Replacing an entire aerial-optic-fiber-cable later because the network runs out of fibers is far more expensive than planning extra capacity at the beginning.

3. Choose the Fiber Type

G.652D is widely used for standard single-mode outdoor communication networks.

G.657 fiber is also used in applications where improved bending performance is useful.

The choice depends on the network design, transmission requirements, termination system, and project specification.

Before ordering, confirm that the fiber type matches the rest of the network.

4. Check Tensile and Mechanical Performance

Aerial cable is constantly under mechanical load.

Unlike an indoor cable resting inside a tray, an aerial-optic-fiber-cable hangs between support points.

That means tensile performance matters.

Buyers should check specifications such as:



Maximum tensile load

Long-term tensile load

Crush resistance

Minimum bending radius

Cable diameter Cable weight

These values affect installation as well as long-term reliability.

A cable should not simply survive installation. It needs to remain stable after years of outdoor service.

5. Consider Weather Conditions

Outdoor networks face very different conditions depending on location.

One project may operate in a hot, humid coastal region. Another may experience freezing winters, snow, strong wind, or large temperature changes.

The outer sheath of an aerial-optic-fiber-cable therefore plays an important role.

PE is widely used because it provides good outdoor environmental protection.

Water-blocking materials inside the cable also help reduce the risk of moisture reaching sensitive cable components.

Before choosing a cable, consider:



UV exposure

Rainfall

Humidity

Wind

Snow and ice

Temperature range Salt fog in coastal regions

A cable that works well in one region may need a different construction for another.

6. Look at the Installation Environment

Where exactly will the cable go?

This question sounds simple, but it changes the specification significantly.

For example, an aerial-optic-fiber-cable installed along ordinary telecom poles has different requirements from one installed around high-voltage power infrastructure.

Also check whether the route crosses:



Roads

Rivers

Industrial areas

Mountainous terrain

Coastal areas Dense residential areas

Long road or river crossings may increase span requirements.

Power environments may make an all-dielectric construction more suitable.

The more information the supplier receives about the actual route, the easier it is to recommend an appropriate structure.

7. Do Not Forget Cable Accessories

The cable itself is only part of an aerial network.

Installation may also require suspension clamps, tension clamps, dead-end clamps, cable storage systems, splice closures, and other accessories.

These parts should match the cable diameter and mechanical design.

Using the wrong clamp can create excessive localized pressure on the cable.

For ADSS installations in particular, suitable suspension and tension hardware helps distribute mechanical forces correctly.

Key Information to Send Your Cable Supplier

A clear inquiry saves time.

Instead of sending only:

“I need Aerial Fiber cable.”

Give the supplier basic project information.

Information Example Cable type ADSS / Figure-8 Fiber count 24 cores Fiber type G.652D Required span 100 m / 200 m Installation Overhead Environment Telecom poles / power line Temperature Based on local conditions Cable length Required km Accessories Suspension/tension clamps if needed Custom requirements Sheath, marking, packing, etc.

Even if you do not know every technical parameter, provide as much information as possible.

The manufacturer can then help narrow down the options.

Why Cable Construction Matters

From the outside, many fiber cables look similar.

Most are simply black cables with identification markings.

Inside, however, the construction can be very different.

A typical ADSS aerial-optic-fiber-cable, for example, may contain optical fibers inside loose tubes. These tubes can be stranded around an FRP central member.

Water-resistant filling materials help protect the cable core.

Aramid yarn is then used as a strength member. Finally, the cable is protected by PE or another suitable outer sheath.

Each layer has a job.

The optical fibers transmit data.

The loose tubes protect the fibers and allow controlled movement.

The strength members carry mechanical loads.

The water-blocking system helps control moisture.

The outer sheath protects the cable against the outdoor environment.

This is why two cables with the same“24-core” description can perform very differently.

Installation Tips for Better Long-Term Performance

Even a well-designed aerial-optic-fiber-cable can be damaged by poor installation.

Cable drums should be handled carefully before installation. Avoid dropping or rolling drums in ways that may damage the cable.

During pulling, keep tension within the manufacturer's recommended limits.

Do not bend the cable below its minimum bending radius.

Clamps should also be installed correctly. Over-tightening can damage the cable, while insufficient tension may lead to movement and unstable sag.

Cable routes should be checked for sharp edges, excessive contact points, and other sources of mechanical damage.

It is also worth planning extra cable length at splice locations so future maintenance is easier.

Small installation details can make a big difference over the life of the network.

How to Balance Cost and Performance

Price per meter is important, especially when a project requires tens or hundreds of kilometers of cable.

But the lowest price should not be the only target.

A cheaper aerial-optic-fiber-cable that does not match the required span or mechanical conditions can lead to much higher costs later.

Think about total project cost instead.

This includes:



Cable

Accessories

Installation labor

Poles and supporting infrastructure

Splicing

Testing

Maintenance Future network expansion

Sometimes choosing a cable with a little more fiber capacity or better mechanical performance costs slightly more at the beginning but saves money later.

Custom Aerial Fiber Cable for Different Projects

Not every project fits a standard cable specification.

Fiber count, span, cable diameter, sheath material, printing, packaging, and other details may need to be adjusted.

For large telecom or infrastructure projects, customization can help match the aerial-optic-fiber-cable more closely to actual installation conditions.

OEM and ODM options can also be useful for distributors, contractors, and telecom equipment suppliers that need project-specific cable markings or packaging.

Before mass production, confirm the technical datasheet and sample requirements carefully.

That is much easier than solving specification problems after the cable reaches the installation site.

Final Thoughts

Choosing an aerial-optic-fiber-cable becomes much easier when you start with the installation environment rather than the product name.

First, determine the route and span distance.

Then confirm fiber count, fiber type, mechanical requirements, weather conditions, and supporting hardware.

For power communication and many self-supporting applications, ADSS can be a strong option. For conventional overhead telecom routes, Figure-8 cable may offer a practical alternative.

Most importantly, do not treat every aerial cable as interchangeable.

A reliable aerial-optic-fiber-cable should match the actual mechanical and environmental conditions of the project. When cable construction, installation method, and accessories work together, the network is easier to install and more reliable over the long term.

About Us

FIBER HOPE OPTICAL COMMUNICATION TECH CO., LTD specializing in the R&D, production, and sales of optical communication products. Our product portfolio covers essential components such as optical cables (indoor and outdoor), MPO/MTP fiber patch cords,fiber optic cable joint boxes,fiber optic cable fittings, catering to diverse network construction needs from telecom operators to enterprise networks.