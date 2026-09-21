Baotou Pai'er Inspection Selects Hengsheng Weiye Temperature Calibration System To Strengthen Thermal Metrology Capabilities

Recently, Baotou Pai'er Special Equipment Inspection Technology Co., Ltd. (Baotou Pai'er Inspection) has completed the procurement of a Hengsheng Weiye (hereinafter referred to as“HSIN” ) temperature calibration system. The new system upgrades the laboratory's thermal temperature calibration capability and will support more reliable temperature instrument verification and metrological traceability services for industrial enterprises across Inner Mongolia.

Based in the Baotou Rare Earth High-tech Zone, Baotou Pai'er Inspection has long been engaged in special equipment inspection, valve calibration, and instrument and meter calibration. It serves local industrial customers in metallurgy, chemicals, energy, and other sectors. As regional industrial projects continue to increase, demand has grown steadily for batch verification of thermal elements such as thermocouples, RTDs, temperature transmitters, and secondary temperature instruments. The company's existing temperature calibration equipment had limitations in automation, multi-channel acquisition, and data traceability management, creating a clear need for a stable, compliant, fully automatic temperature calibration system capable of meeting metrological specification requirements.

After multiple rounds of solution comparison and on-site technical exchanges, Baotou Pai'er Inspection selected the HSIN temperature calibration system. The complete system is an automatic control and testing system composed of a computer, printer, high-precision digital multimeter, multi-channel scanning controller, thermocouple calibration furnace, constant-temperature bath, and other components.

-p

System Highlights

Constant-temperature bath: Excellent temperature field uniformity, high temperature stability, fast heating and cooling, and coverage of low-, medium-, and high-temperature ranges suitable for common industrial temperature intervals.

Multi-channel acquisition unit: Supports simultaneous connection and measurement of multiple thermocouples and RTDs. High-precision acquisition modules reduce measurement-induced errors and significantly improve batch verification efficiency.

Thermal calibration software: Built-in current JJG and JJF metrological regulations; automatic temperature control, data acquisition, and indication error calculation; one-click generation of original records and verification/calibration certificates; local data storage and full-process traceability; reduced manual recording errors; fully meets CNAS accreditation assessment requirements.

Measurement accuracy: 0.01% F.S.; temperature control stability: constant-temperature bath better than 0.01°C/10 min; temperature control range: RTDs -200°C to 300°C; thermocouples 300°C to 1200°C/1600°C.

The system can perform fully automatic verification and calibration of thermocouples, RTDs, industrial thermometers, temperature transmitters, temperature switches, and other temperature sensors in a single run. It is suitable for high-volume sample testing by third-party inspection organizations.

The adoption of the Hengsheng Weiye temperature calibration system is expected to further strengthen Baotou Pai'er Inspection's thermal metrology testing capabilities, improve laboratory efficiency and data reliability, and support more dependable temperature instrument verification and metrological traceability services for industrial clients in Inner Mongolia.

About Us

Beijing Hengsheng Weiye Technology (HSIN) is a specialized in process calibration tools. We are dedicated to designing, manufacturing and delivering the best quality portable test equipments and handheld calibrators for process and calibration industries. With more than 10 years production capacity, HSIN mainly products are automated pressure calibrators, digital pressure test guages, digital pressure calibrators, pressure test and calibration pumps, and multifunction process calibrators. HSIN service more than 20 countries and regions around the world. We are committed to our partner satisfaction through quality products, competitive pricing, service and technical support, and innovative products.