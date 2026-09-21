Screen Printing Balloon Ink Supports Durable And Flexible Balloon Printing Applications

Screen printing balloon ink is a type of ink specifically designed for printing on the surface of balloons. Here is a detailed introduction to it:

Characteristics:

Strong adhesion: Balloon ink can form a firm bond on the surface of materials such as latex on balloons. Even if the balloons are inflated or subjected to certain friction, the patterns will not fall off easily.

High elasticity and tensile resistance: During the use of balloons, they need to have good elasticity. Therefore, this ink has high elasticity and tensile resistance, and will not crack or deform due to the expansion of balloons.

Bright colors and strong covering power: It can present rich colors and has a good covering effect on the surface colors of balloons, making the printed patterns clear and eye-catching.

Moderate drying speed: It neither causes operational difficulties during the printing process due to overly rapid drying nor affects production efficiency due to overly slow drying.

Environmental protection and safety: Some high-quality balloon inks meet environmental protection standards, are harmless to the human body, and are suitable for use in children's activities and other occasions.

Scope of application:

It is mainly used for printing various patterns, words and logos on the surface of elastic materials such as latex balloons and rubber balloons, and is widely applied in fields such as festival decoration, celebration activities and commercial advertising promotion.

Common types:

Rubber ink: Such as RB series oil-based self-drying screen printing ink, suitable for various elastic materials like balloons, rubber products, EVA products, and TPR synthetic rubber.

RP rubber ink: It features super elasticity, strong adhesion, tensile resistance and no cracking, making it an excellent choice for latex balloon screen printing.

Gold ink: Formulated with metal powder, special resin and additives, it can present a luster and texture close to real gold on the surface of materials such as balloons, and is suitable for occasions with high requirements for texture and visual effect.

Printing technology:

Plate making: According to the design pattern, a screen printing plate is made by photosensitive processing on a screen.

Printing: Inflate the balloon to a certain size and fix it. Then, print the ink onto the surface of the balloon through a screen printing plate.

Drying: After printing is completed, allow the ink to dry naturally or accelerate the drying process through a drying device.

Post-treatment: Release the air from the dried balloons, check the quality of the patterns, and then package them.

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