Andhra Pradesh Telangana Weather Update: Bay Of Bengal Depression Brings Heavy Rain Warning

The Bay of Bengal low-pressure system has intensified into a depression, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue warnings for heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next week.

Many parts of the Telugu states are already receiving heavy rainfall. The low pressure in the Bay of Bengal is currently strengthening into a depression. The India Meteorological Department officials announced that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for a week starting Monday.

The low pressure area over the East-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea has merged with a trough and cyclonic circulation. The system is moving fast in a West-Northwest direction. It will turn into a depression by Monday and a deep depression by Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department and the AP State Disaster Management Authority confirmed that it will reach near the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts by September 23.

Andhra Pradesh will see continuous rainfall for the next three to four days due to the depression. The state will get scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday. North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions might record heavy to very heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Polavaram, Nandyal, and YSR Kadapa districts have a chance of moderate rain with lightning. Officials issued strict warnings to fishermen against venturing into the sea as strong winds of 50 to 60 kmph will blow along the Coastal Andhra region.

Telangana will face a more severe impact from the rains. The weather department issued an orange alert for several districts as North and East Telangana will receive over 10 cm of heavy rainfall on September 23, 24, and 25. Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon districts will see heavy to very heavy rains. The officials declared a yellow alert for the remaining 24 districts. Strong winds blowing at 40 to 60 kmph pose a risk of uprooting trees and electric poles.

The sky has remained cloudy since morning in Hyderabad and its surrounding districts like Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy. Areas like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, and LB Nagar will likely receive moderate to heavy showers with thunder in the afternoon or evening. The police advised commuters to stay careful as sudden rains can cause waterlogging and traffic jams on the roads.

Officials advised people to step out only for emergencies due to the risk of lightning and strong winds along with the rain. Citizens must never stand under large trees, hoardings, old walls, or electric poles during the downpour. The authorities also instructed farmers to move their harvested crops to safe places in advance to protect them from the rain.