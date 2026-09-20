Vcuarts Qatar Announces New Merit Scholarship As 202728 Applications Open

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), a Qatar Foundation partner, has introduced a new merit-based scholarship for outstanding students applying for the 2027-2028 academic year.

Intended for new incoming undergraduates, the merit scholarship is valued up to $40,000 per year, with up to five scholarships awarded each academic year. The funding covers tuition and may also support housing or essential academic and living expenses, subject to prior approval. The scholarship is renewable annually and based on continued academic performance.

“VCUarts Qatar's current student body reflects the calibre we want to continue attracting: intellectually curious and creatively ambitious young adults who engage in their disciplines beyond the classroom,” said Dr Caitlin Murphy, director, Recruitment and Admissions VCUarts Qatar.“Our students have the potential to drive change across diverse industries, and VCUarts Qatar equips them with the knowledge, skills and opportunities to realise that potential fully.

“This scholarship expands access to a VCUarts Qatar education, enabling talented applicants to fully benefit from academic and creative opportunities that may otherwise have been beyond their reach.”

Prospective students do not need to submit a separate scholarship application, as every applicant is automatically considered. Selection is based on academic and creative excellence, assessed through the applicant's academic record, recommendation letters and a potential structured interview. Art History applicants are assessed through their essay and interview, while BFA applicants are also evaluated on the strength of their portfolio. Applicants should have a GPA of 3.30 or higher and demonstrate English proficiency through a TOEFL score of 90 or above, a Duolingo score of 130 or above, or an IELTS score of 7.0 or above.

Students can apply to VCUarts Qatar's Bachelor of Arts in Art History or Bachelor of Fine Arts programmes. BFA students begin with a one-year Art Foundation programme before choosing a major in Graphic Design, Interior Design, Painting + Printmaking or Kinetic Imaging.

The application process, with automatic consideration for the Merit Scholarship, is now open, with a priority deadline of November 15 and the final deadline on January 15, 2027.

More details can be collected at:

VCUarts Qatar Qatar Foundation scholarship