International Organizations And The Imperative Duty To Preserve Them In A Time Of Global Transformation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) International organizations play a major role in maintaining international peace and security and in achieving a degree of balance between major global powers and smaller states.

These organizations were established as the new international order took shape following World War II, with objectives agreed upon by their member states at the political, social, economic and health levels. Among the most important of these objectives are maintaining international peace and security, achieving cooperation among members of the international community in all economic and social fields, respecting human rights, and developing relations among member states.

The United Nations ranks foremost among international organizations in terms of importance. Since its establishment in 1945, it has succeeded in laying down the foundations of international law, managing dozens of peacekeeping missions around the world, and drafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

The World Health Organization, established in 1948, has also achieved historic accomplishments, most notably the complete eradication of smallpox in 1980 and reducing the spread of dangerous diseases and epidemics such as polio, malaria and COVID-19.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), established in 1945, has played a prominent role in protecting the world's cultural and natural heritage.

The International Labour Organization, established in 1919 as one of the oldest international organizations, has set international labour standards, combated child labour, and defended workers' rights and fair working hours around the world.

The International Criminal Court, established in 2002, also stands out as the first international criminal court with jurisdiction over crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide and the crime of aggression, and the prosecution of those responsible for them, these major international organizations are today at a dangerous turning point amid international political changes that many analysts and political thinkers warn may be early signs of an impending transformation in the international order that the world has known for decades.

Against the backdrop of these changes and the resulting security upheavals manifested in wars and international conflicts, whether the war in Ukraine, the war in Iran, or other flashpoints of international tension, questions are being raised about the future of international organizations, particularly as major powers increasingly intervene in decision-making within these organizations or exert pressure on them for reasons related to political bias.

The crisis facing some international organizations is reflected in declining confidence in their ability to perform their role independently and free from the influence of major powers. One example is the withdrawal of African states from the International Criminal Court against the backdrop of pressure exerted on the Court over rulings it issued against leaders of the Israeli entity on charges of committing acts of genocide during the war on the besieged Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Despite the strenuous efforts made by the UN to spare the world a global war and its role in bridging political divides in several areas of tension, many observers believe that international organizations face genuine challenges regarding their ability to continue operating under sound conditions that ensure independence in decision-making and effectiveness in fulfilling their role in establishing the foundations of international peace and security, delivering benefits to states and individuals, and protecting human rights at the political, economic, social and health levels in a balanced manner and on the basis of consensus among member states.

In this context, Associate Professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Dr. Walid Al Saqaf distinguished between different types of international organizations. Speaking exclusively to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said it would be inappropriate to place all organizations in a single category because they vary considerably in size and objectives. He added that development and humanitarian organizations, such as the World Health Organization, the Red Crescent and Red Cross, and human rights bodies, contribute indirectly to defusing crises by supporting development and mitigating factors that can lead to conflict.

Dr. Al Saqaf also addressed climate and development issues and the important role played by international organizations in this regard. He noted that the UN and its affiliated organizations have provided major international frameworks and initiatives to combat climate change and mitigate its long-term effects. He added that Greenpeace has had a significant impact in raising awareness of climate issues and the dangers of climate change through its leadership of international campaigns, initiatives and conferences for this purpose. However, according to Dr. Al Saqaf, the practical impact of these international efforts remains governed by the positions and laws of states and the extent of their commitment to the legal frameworks established by international organizations.

He highlighted that the rules and plans of organizations were not legally binding, which undermines enforcement of those rules and plans. He cited Amnesty International as an example, noting that while the organization makes clear efforts to document crimes and violations in defense of human rights, the absence of enforcement mechanisms deprives it of any practical authority.

Dr. Al Saqaf added that the weakness of these organizations becomes particularly evident in major conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war or US-Iran tensions, where their ability to exert influence diminishes, especially given the structural contradiction arising from their reliance for funding on the same states involved in the disputes, which weakens their independence and position.

Regarding the impact of global political transformations on international organizations, Dr. Al Saqaf pointed to the ongoing shift toward multipolarity with the rise of China as a major global power. He considered this a positive and necessary transformation because it prevents a single pole from monopolizing decision-making and consequently contributes to freeing international organizations from dependence on any single power.

For his part, Qatar University faculty member Dr. Rajab Abdulla Al Esmail focused on the new approach adopted by international organizations such as the United Nations and its agencies, the World Bank and humanitarian organizations. He noted that they have shifted from a focus solely on relief to one of relief, development and resilience-building, noting that this approach gives states and societies greater capacity to withstand future crises.

After describing the independence of international organizations' decision-making as one of the most difficult issues because of their financial dependence on donor countries, Dr. Al Esmail outlined the means and mechanisms through which such independence could be achieved. Foremost among them, he said, was diversifying funding sources rather than relying on a single donor country, followed by transparency and accountability in dealing with funding sources, as well as broadening participation in decision-making by increasing the representation of developing countries. He added to these mechanisms the establishment of clear rules on conflicts of interest by separating funding entities from decisions concerning the determination of humanitarian priorities.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Al Esmail said that independence in this context did not mean distancing international organizations from states or rejecting their funding, but rather ensuring their ability to make professional and humanitarian decisions without allowing funding to become a tool of political pressure.

For his part, Professor of Economics and Public Policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Dr. Hamid Eltigani Ali addressed what he described as the complex challenges facing the world. He said that humanitarian disasters resulting from wars and conflicts were among the most significant of these challenges. He added that, from this perspective, the importance of international organizations today and the urgent need for their role in supporting developing countries, transferring knowledge and technology, implementing projects in education, health, food security and water, as well as providing urgent humanitarian relief during wars and disasters cannot be overemphasized.

He added that it is necessary to preserve the independence of international organizations, which would require achieving balanced geographical representation within their structures, diversifying funding sources, strengthening transparency and governance, and establishing clear rules limiting donors' ability to influence decisions and priorities, while increasing reliance on local and regional sources of funding wherever possible.

In this context, Dr. Hamid Eltigani Ali highlighted that some countries have played a vital role, including the State of Qatar, which has established a significant presence in the field of humanitarian support and assistance, positioning it to play a greater role, alongside other countries and institutions, in developing the capabilities of humanitarian organizations and strengthening their independence and effectiveness.

Alongside the issues on the agenda of the countries participating in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the challenges arising from international changes and the future of international organizations stand out as a key focus of member states' deliberations, amid efforts to strengthen the role of these organizations, support their ability to carry out their mandates, and raise awareness of their importance, particularly in confronting the major transformations and rapidly evolving challenges facing the world.