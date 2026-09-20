Faisali And Ramtha Set The Pace At The Top After Statement Victories

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Week 3 of the Jordanian Pro League (CFI) delivered high drama, a lot of goals and surprising results across local venues, shaking up the early-season standings.

The round kicked off in Petra Stadium as newly promoted Doqara secured their first victory over Al Salt 2–0, where Hamza Al Saifi broke the deadlock right before halftime in the 45+4th minute, firing in the opener after being set up by Mohammad Bani Atieh.

Salt had a golden opportunity to equalize in the 85th minute when they were awarded a penalty, but Nigerian forward Ebedebiri Endurance missed the target entirely. Faris Ghotashah sealed the three points for Doqara in stoppage time with a decisive strike in the 90+3rd minute following a swift counterattack.

Ramtha stun Wihdat at Qweismeh

In a fixture that shocked the home supporters, Wihdat fell 1–0 to Ramtha at King Abdullah Stadium on Saturday. Despite Wihdat's pressure, defender Abdulrahman Al Daraisheh scored the game's only goal in the 74th minute, heading home from a corner kick.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera played out a draw against fellow promoted side Arabi at Petra Stadium, picking up a point that places Jazeera third while earning arabi its first point of the campaign.

Hussein's struggles continue in six-goal thriller

Defending champions Hussein Irbid failed to find their footing, sharing the spoils in a thrilling 3–3 draw against Shabab Ordon, Hussein drew first blood when Aref Al Haj struck from the edge of the box in the 26th minute, assisted by young talent Yousef Qashi.

Shabab Ordon struck back quickly in the 30th minute as Qusai Tannous sliced through the defense to tee up Adham Al Rifaie. Hussein regained the lead just five minutes later through national team defender Abdallah Nasib, who headed in from a corner delivered by Al Haj.

After the break, Youssef Abu Al Jazar extended Hussein's lead to 3-1 in the 57th minute off a corner from Mahmoud Al Mardi. Shabab Ordon clawed their way back once again by the Colombian defender Saúl Castro headed home from a corner in the 65th minute, before Ecuadorian forward Michael Caicedo converted an 87th-minute penalty past goalkeeper Mahmoud Al Kawamleh following a handball.

Faisali cruise past Baqa'a to share top spot

The Blue Knights stamped their authority at Amman International Stadium to close out the round in style, routing Baqa'a 4–0, after sustained pressure and a scramble in the box, Anas Al Awadat squared the ball to Ahmed Al Ersan, who opened the scoring in the 37th minute. Baqa'a's woes deepened when Mohammad Kaloob received a red card in the 45+4th minute following a VAR review for denying Ersan's a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Faisali capitalised after the break as Nour Al Rawabdeh struck from outside the 18-yard box in the 55th minute following an assist from Rizq Bani Hani. Al Rawabdeh added his second and Faisali's third in the 67th minute after brilliant footwork and an assist from Al Awadat.

Ivorian midfielder JeanAhoua capped off the dominant performance with a late header in the 89th minute, sealing the victory that leaves Faisali sharing the summit of the league table.