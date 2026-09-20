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European Winter Power Prices Climb To Crisis-Era Highs Arabian Post


2026-09-20 11:11:32
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">European electricity prices for the coming winter have risen to their highest levels since the 2022 energy crisis, with German January contracts trading above €180 a megawatt-hour as gas supply concerns and geopolitical disruption tighten the market across the continent now.

The German benchmark on the European Energy Exchange is more than 60 per cent higher than a year ago, signalling growing concern over the cost of keeping homes and industry supplied through the coldest months. Futures across north-west Europe have strengthened sharply as traders price in expensive natural gas, weaker hydro availability and uncertainty over nuclear output.

Natural gas remains the central driver. European storage sites are only about 69 per cent full, well below the five-year seasonal average of roughly 85 per cent, after high summer prices discouraged aggressive injections. The European Commission said this month that there was no immediate threat to security of supply, citing stronger liquefied natural gas import capacity, more diversified sources and lower structural demand than during the 2021-22 crisis.

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The Arabian Post

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