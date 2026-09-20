Qatar Tourism And Old Doha Port Expand Global Cruise Ties

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Tourism (QT) and Old Doha Port participated in Seatrade Cruise Med 2026, held at Las Palmas Cruise Port in Gran Canaria, Spain, from September 16 to 17, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Qatar's position in global cruise itineraries and support the sector's continued growth.

The Qatar delegation brought together key tourism and industry partners, including Qatar Airways and Al Tawfeeq Travel. Participation focused on leveraging the capabilities Qatar has developed in recent years, from modern infrastructure at Old Doha Port and global air connectivity to hotel capacity and diverse tourism experiences, to create tangible growth opportunities for the sector by strengthening collaboration with cruise operators and developing future cruise opportunities. This integrated approach demonstrates Qatar's destination readiness and ability to support a seamless cruise experience.

Throughout the exhibition, the delegation met with international cruise lines, industry executives, and key decision-makers, including one-to-one meetings with Carnival Maritime GmbH, AROYA Cruises, MSC Cruises, Celestyal Cruises, and Aman at Sea. The engagements focused on strengthening long-term partnerships and exploring future cruise opportunities. The meetings also provided valuable insight into industry trends and the sector's future growth requirements.

QT participated as part of the Cruise Arabia Alliance stand, reinforcing the importance of regional collaboration in growing the Gulf's cruise offering. Through this collaboration, Qatar Tourism joined neighbouring GCC destinations in engaging with international cruise lines, exploring opportunities to strengthen regional itineraries, support continued growth in cruise traffic across the Gulf, and reinforce Qatar's role as a key port of call on these routes.

Omar Abdulrahman al-Jaber, director of Operations Affairs at QT, said:“Our focus is on strengthening relationships and building long-term partnerships with cruise operators, while positioning Qatar on the global cruise tourism map in the coming seasons.”

“Qatar brings together strong cruise infrastructure, global connectivity and a diverse range of visitor experiences, and we will continue working with our national and regional partners to strengthen Doha's role within Gulf itineraries and support the sustainable growth of Qatar's cruise and tourism sector,” he added.

QT and Old Doha Port continue to work alongside public and private sector partners to strengthen destination and operational readiness, enhance the cruise passenger journey, develop high-quality tourism experiences and shore excursions, and encourage pre- and post-cruise stays.

Engineer Mohamed al-Atwaan, COO at Old Doha Port added:“Seatrade Cruise Med 2026 gave us a valuable opportunity to engage directly with cruise lines, port operators and tourism partners on their evolving requirements, from berthing and marine services to the overall arrival experience.

“These discussions will help inform our planning at Old Doha Port as we work alongside Qatar Tourism and our industry partners to strengthen operational readiness and support Doha's position as a key port of call within Gulf itineraries.”

Following Seatrade Cruise Med, the Qatar delegation also participated in the Cruise Lines International Association Ports & Destinations Dialogue on 18 September, broadening its engagement with cruise lines, ports and destinations and supporting continued collaboration towards the sector's future priorities.

Qatar Tourism Old Doha Port Seatrade Cruise Med 2026 Las Palmas Cruise Port