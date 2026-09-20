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Prime Minister Meets President Of Sierra Leone

Prime Minister Meets President Of Sierra Leone


2026-09-20 11:02:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Sunday at his residence in New York with President of the Republic of Sierra Leone HE Dr. Julius Maada Bio.

Discussion during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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