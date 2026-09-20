Qatar, ICRC Sign Mou On Mediation, Humanitarian Action, International Humanitarian Law
New York: The State of Qatar and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) signed on Sunday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mediation, humanitarian action, and international humanitarian law, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The MoU was signed by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad and HE President of the ICRC, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger.
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