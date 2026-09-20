Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, ICRC Sign Mou On Mediation, Humanitarian Action, International Humanitarian Law

Qatar, ICRC Sign Mou On Mediation, Humanitarian Action, International Humanitarian Law


2026-09-20 11:02:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) signed on Sunday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mediation, humanitarian action, and international humanitarian law, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The MoU was signed by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad and HE President of the ICRC, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger.

MENAFN20092026000063011010ID1111688600



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search