10 Counties Where Mortgage Delinquencies Jumped Most-And What It Does To Home Values There

MENAFN - Saving Advice) A few missed mortgage payments on one street don't determine what every house in the neighborhood is worth, but a rising concentration of financially stressed homeowners can become an important warning sign for a local housing market. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau defines serious mortgage delinquency as mortgages at least 90 days past due, generally meaning borrowers have missed three or more payments. County-level data reveal some striking increases, including communities where the serious delinquency rate more than doubled within a year.

At the same time, Federal Reserve Bank of New York researchers have found that areas experiencing falling home prices tend to experience rising mortgage delinquencies, although unemployment has an even stronger relationship with repayment problems. Here are 10 counties where the year-over-year jump stood out and what homeowners should understand before assuming delinquency automatically means their home's value is about to collapse.

1. Newton County, Georgia: Up 1.4%

Newton County's serious mortgage delinquency rate increased from 1.5% to 2.9%, a 1.4-percentage-point jump in the county-level CFPB data. That put Newton not only among the fastest-rising counties but also among those with the highest overall serious-delinquency rates. The figures come from the CFPB's National Mortgage Database and measure mortgages at least 90 days delinquent rather than borrowers who simply made one payment late. For homeowners, the immediate issue isn't that every missed payment knocks a certain amount off neighboring property values. The greater concern is whether sustained financial stress eventually produces distressed sales or foreclosures that add lower-priced comparable sales to the local market.

2. Kanawha County, West Virginia: Up 1.4%

Kanawha County experienced an equally large jump, with its rate rising from 0.6% to 2.0%. In proportional terms, that means the serious-delinquency rate more than tripled from its year-earlier level. The CFPB's explanation of its mortgage data cautions that county figures can be less precise where sample sizes are small, which is why geographic areas without sufficient records aren't published. A rapid increase nevertheless deserves attention because delinquency can be an early sign that households are experiencing job losses, income pressure, unexpected expenses, or other financial strain. Homeowners considering selling should watch actual nearby sale prices and inventory rather than treating the delinquency percentage alone as a home-value forecast.

3. Citrus County, Florida: Up 1.2%

Citrus County's serious delinquency rate rose from just 0.2% to 1.4%, one of the sharpest increases in the data. Florida is particularly interesting because parts of the state have simultaneously faced weaker home-price conditions after years of rapid appreciation. Federal Reserve Bank of New York researchers reported pronounced home-price declines along parts of Florida's Gulf Coast and found a negative association between changes in local home prices and changes in delinquency. Falling equity can make financial trouble more difficult because a struggling homeowner has less room to sell, refinance, or tap accumulated equity. Still, the researchers emphasized that local labor-market deterioration had a stronger relationship with rising delinquency than home-price movements did.

4. Hernando County, Florida: Up 1%

Nearby Hernando County climbed from 0.9% serious delinquency to 1.9%, another substantial increase. That matters because housing stress can become more significant when several neighboring markets move in the same direction rather than one isolated county producing an unusual data point. A homeowner who bought near the top of a rapidly appreciating market may be especially sensitive to declining prices because the equity cushion is smaller. If more owners eventually need to sell while listings are already accumulating, buyers can gain negotiating leverage and sellers may need to accept lower offers. A rising mortgage delinquency rate therefore works best as one piece of a larger housing-market dashboard rather than a stand-alone prediction.

5. Clayton County, Georgia: Up 1%

Clayton County moved from 1.9% to 2.9%, tying Newton County and Livingston Parish, Louisiana, among the highest serious-delinquency rates in the analyzed data. Several counties around metro Atlanta also appear among areas with elevated or rapidly increasing delinquency, making the Georgia numbers worth watching as a regional pattern. A 2.9% rate still means the overwhelming majority of mortgages aren't seriously delinquent, an important perspective for homeowners worried by alarming housing headlines. Problems become more consequential for values if delinquencies progress into enough foreclosures or forced sales to influence comparable transactions. Even then, neighborhood-level conditions can differ substantially from the county average.

6. Paulding County, Georgia: Up 0.9%

Paulding County's serious delinquency rate doubled from 0.9% to 1.8%. For someone planning to sell a house there, that statistic shouldn't automatically trigger a price cut because appraisers and buyers care much more about recent comparable sales, condition, location, supply, and demand. But a rising mortgage delinquency rate can signal financial pressure that may eventually affect how many owners need to sell. If distressed inventory increases while buyer demand weakens, ordinary sellers can find themselves competing with homes priced for faster transactions. Watching new listings, days on market, price reductions, and foreclosure activity can therefore provide more useful context than delinquency alone.

7. Dorchester County, South Carolina: Up 0.9%

Dorchester County also rose 0.9 percentage point, from 0.8% to 1.7%. That represents more than a doubling of the serious-delinquency rate within the comparison period. The broader national foreclosure picture has also been moving higher: ATTOM reported that U.S. foreclosure filings in July 2026 were 10% higher than one year earlier, although the company stressed that foreclosure activity remained relatively low historically. South Carolina had one of the nation's highest state foreclosure rates that month, adding another reason to monitor local conditions carefully. Delinquency and foreclosure aren't interchangeable, however, because many delinquent mortgages never end in foreclosure.

8. Smith County, Texas: Up 0.8%

Smith County's rate increased from 0.4% to 1.2%, tripling from its year-earlier level. Texas homeowners should pay particular attention to the distinction between percentage changes and absolute rates because a large proportional increase can begin from a very low base. A 1.2% serious-delinquency rate isn't the same housing environment as a county where 3% or 4% of mortgages are deeply delinquent, even if the former increased faster. Home values also respond to employment growth, construction, migration, mortgage rates, insurance and tax costs, and the balance between buyers and available homes. Treat mortgage delinquency as a stress indicator rather than a mathematical formula for predicting appreciation.

9. Kendall County, Illinois: Up 0.7%

Kendall County increased from 0.7% to 1.4%, doubling its serious-delinquency rate. For established homeowners with substantial equity and no plans to sell, a short-term delinquency increase elsewhere in the county may have little immediate effect on household finances. The situation becomes more relevant for someone preparing to sell, refinance, borrow against home equity, or purchase another property locally. New York Fed home-price data allow consumers to examine year-over-year home-price changes at the county level rather than assuming national price trends describe their neighborhood. Pairing price movement with delinquency, inventory, and local employment produces a much clearer picture of housing-market health.

10. Lafayette Parish, Louisiana: Up 0.7%

Lafayette Parish rounds out the 10 largest increases, moving from 0.9% to 1.6%. Several other counties also posted 0.7-point increases, so Lafayette isn't uniquely ranked at that threshold; it is one of multiple counties tied at that change. That's another reminder that county mortgage delinquency rankings should not be interpreted with false precision, especially because the CFPB says previously published figures can be revised as updated credit information becomes available. Louisiana also appears several times among counties with comparatively high current delinquency rates, making broader economic conditions important context for homeowners there. Someone evaluating a property should ultimately drill down below parish or county statistics to recent sales in the actual neighborhood whenever possible.

Rising Delinquency Is a Warning Light, Not a Home-Price Prediction

The relationship between mortgage trouble and home values runs in both directions and can share other causes, which makes simplistic claims dangerous. The New York Fed's analysis found that falling home prices were associated with rising delinquencies, but worsening unemployment showed an even stronger relationship with mortgage repayment problems. Meanwhile, the CFPB's latest published dataset covers thousands of mortgages through the National Mortgage Database and excludes counties where the sample is insufficient, making it useful for spotting patterns without turning those patterns into individual home appraisals. Homeowners concerned about their market should combine mortgage delinquency trends with local price changes, employment, inventory, foreclosure activity, and actual comparable sales before making a financial decision.

Are you seeing more homes sitting on the market or cutting prices where you live, or does your local housing market still look strong? Share what you're seeing in the comments.