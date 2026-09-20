Intelligent Nurse Call Or Calling Systems Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis Strategic Industry Insight

Intelligent Nurse Call Or Calling Systems Market Overview

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The Business Research Company's Intelligent Nurse Call Or Calling Systems Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The intelligent nurse call systems market has been on a rapid expansion path, driven by advancements in healthcare communication and a growing emphasis on patient care quality. As hospitals modernize and adopt smarter technologies, the demand for efficient nurse call solutions continues to rise, shaping the future landscape of healthcare facilities worldwide.

Projected Growth Trajectory of the Intelligent Nurse Call Systems Market

The intelligent nurse call or calling systems market is expected to grow substantially, increasing from $1.72 billion in 2025 to $2.02 billion in 2026, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. This growth over recent years stems from a stronger focus on enhancing patient safety, improving care quality, and the rising adoption of hospital communication systems. Additionally, the need for better nursing workflow management, healthcare facility upgrades, and rapid emergency response capabilities have supported this upward trend.

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Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $3.91 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. Several factors are anticipated to contribute to this surge, including increased demand for wireless nurse call solutions and broader integration of smart hospital infrastructure. There is also growing interest in predictive patient monitoring features, advanced healthcare communication technologies, and connected care environments that streamline operations and enhance patient outcomes.

Breakdown and Innovations in Intelligent Nurse Call Systems

Intelligent nurse call systems consist of sophisticated digital communication networks that allow patients to alert nursing staff instantly when they require assistance. These systems provide healthcare providers with real-time monitoring capabilities for alerts, response times, and staff workflow management. Components typically include bedside call buttons, wireless communication devices, mobile apps, centralized monitoring dashboards, patient room terminals, and seamless interoperability with hospital information systems. Together, these elements help improve care coordination, patient safety, and operational efficiency within healthcare facilities.

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Hospital Expansion as a Key Driver of Market Growth

One of the main drivers behind the growth of the intelligent nurse call systems market is the increasing number of hospitals worldwide. Hospitals, which deliver a broad range of medical, diagnostic, therapeutic, and emergency services, are expanding to meet demand caused by population growth, aging demographics, and rising rates of chronic and acute diseases. As healthcare facilities grow larger, the need for efficient communication systems like intelligent nurse call solutions becomes critical to ensure timely patient response, streamlined staff coordination, and enhanced overall care quality.

For example, data from the American Hospital Association (AHA) highlights this trend, showing that in January 2026, the number of U.S. community hospitals rose from 5,112 in fiscal year 2023 to 5,121 in fiscal year 2024. Similarly, the total number of hospitals across the U.S. increased from 6,093 to 6,100 during the same period. Such growth in healthcare infrastructure directly fuels demand for smarter nurse call systems.

Regional Market Dynamics of Intelligent Nurse Call Systems

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the intelligent nurse call or calling systems market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years, reflecting increasing healthcare investments and expanding hospital networks in that area. The market analysis covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global developments in this sector.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Intelligent Nurse Call Or Calling Systems Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis Strategic Industry Insight News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 21, 2026, 02:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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