The World's Trend Toy Capital, Producing One In Four Anime Derivative Products Globally

Dongguan, China's only "Trend Toy Capital," is home to over 8,000 toy manufacturing enterprises and nearly 1,500 supporting companies, producing nearly 85% of China's trend toys and one in every four anime derivative products worldwide.

Industry Scale

In 2025, Dongguan had 259 enterprises above the designated size in the trend toy sector, generating RMB 28.282 billion in revenue. The industry's concentration is particularly remarkable in Shipai Town, where companies within a 5-kilometer radius and a 15-minute drive can coordinate the full industrial chain, from design and prototyping to production and sales.

Speed and Efficiency

Dongguan's "industrial speed" has become legendary in the global toy industry. The ability to move from design to mass production in days rather than weeks gives Dongguan a competitive edge that few regions can match.

From OEM to Original Design

Dongguan's toy industry has undergone a significant transformation from a pure OEM base to a center of original design and brand development. The city now produces trend toys sold in markets around the world, with original-design products gaining increasing recognition at international trade shows and in consumer markets.

Global Recognition

As the only city in China officially designated as a "Trend Toy Capital," Dongguan has become synonymous with quality and innovation in the global toy industry. The city's manufacturers produce everything from collectible figurines to interactive toys, serving markets across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Us

Established on Mar. 09, 2023, Ruijin Baibaole E-commerce co. Ltd. is a research, creation, and sales company focused on toys and gifts. It is situated in Ruijin, Jiangxi, which is the epicenter of China's toy and present manufacturing sector. Our motto has been "to win globally with worldwide allies" up to this point, which has helped us grow alongside our customers, staff, vendors, and business partners.