SENYTA Advances Orchard Spraying By Improving Spray Delivery Into The Canopy

Better Canopy Coverage

In a orchard, simply spraying more liquid does not always mean better spraying. The spray also needs to reach the right areas of the tree.

When the canopy becomes dense, branches and leaves can block spray droplets from reaching deeper areas. This is where air-blast spraying can provide an advantage.

SENYTA's orchard sprayer combines liquid spraying with airflow. As the spray is released, the airflow helps carry the droplets toward the tree canopy and into areas between branches and leaves. This can help improve spray penetration and coverage during orchard operations.

The principle is simple: use airflow to help the spray reach the tree, rather than relying only on liquid pressure.

Higher Spraying Efficiency

SENYTA's air-blast orchard sprayer is designed for operation between fruit tree rows. It supports double-sided spraying, allowing the machine to spray toward both sides of the row during one pass.

With a spraying width of up to 16 meters, the machine can cover a wide working area while moving through the orchard. This can help reduce repeated passes and improve daily spraying efficiency.

For growers who need to carry out spraying several times during the growing season, saving time during each operation can make a practical difference.

The machine is designed around the way fruit trees are actually planted and managed. Instead of treating the orchard like an open field, the spraying system is built to work around tree rows and canopies.

Greater Orchard Adaptability

No two orchards are exactly the same. Some have wide and regular rows, while others have limited space between trees. Some are located on flat land, while others include slopes or uneven ground.

For this reason, an orchard sprayer needs to do more than spray. It also needs to move through the orchard and handle different working conditions.

SENYTA's sprayer has a compact structure for orchard operations and a 30° climbing capability for sloped working environments. The machine also uses a 48V 40Ah power system, providing power for its daily spraying operations.

These features are designed with real orchard work in mind, where growers may need to move between rows, work on different terrain, and complete spraying within a limited working window.

Flexible Tank Capacity

Tank capacity is another important consideration for orchard spraying, but different growers have different needs.

SENYTA offers the air-blast orchard sprayer with 120L and 280L tank options.

The 120L option provides a more compact setup for growers who value flexibility and easy movement during orchard work. It can be suitable for smaller orchards or operations where the machine needs to move frequently between different areas.

The 280L option carries more spray liquid and can help reduce the number of refilling stops during larger spraying operations. For growers working across a larger area, this can help keep the machine working for longer between refills.

Both options are designed for orchard spraying, with different configurations and tank capacities to meet different orchard sizes and working needs.

A Practical Tool for Daily Orchard Management

Orchard spraying is not a one-time task. Depending on the crop and growing season, growers may need to repeat spraying operations regularly.

A suitable sprayer can help reduce repetitive manual work, shorten working time, and make routine orchard management easier.

With air-blast spraying, double-sided operation, a spraying width of up to 16 meters, and two tank capacity options, SENYTA's orchard sprayer is designed to provide a practical solution for fruit tree spraying.

For SENYTA, agricultural equipment should be built around real working needs. The goal is not simply to add more functions to a machine, but to make everyday orchard operations more efficient and easier to manage.

As SENYTA continues to develop equipment for orchard and agricultural applications, the company will continue to focus on practical machinery that helps growers handle their daily work.

About Us

Senyta Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise dedicated to advancing the unmanned transformation of agricultural production. Guided by our mission - Let machines free human hands, let intelligence change the world - we focus on technological innovation and practical application to deliver intelligent solutions for modern agriculture.