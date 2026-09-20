Delhi: Family's Home Burgled In Sangam Vihar During Birthday Bash

A family returning from a birthday celebration in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Sunday night found their home broken into and ransacked, with cash and gold jewellery missing within a short time window, a Delhi police official said. Delhi Police, along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, reached the spot to collect evidence. An investigation has been launched.

Victim Recounts Ordeal

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, victim Momeena said the family had gone out to celebrate her granddaughter's birthday at Sundar Nursery, followed by dinner in Lajpat Nagar and a cake-cutting in Hauz Khas. The eldest son was at home.

"My son had to go somewhere, so he left, and I called my husband. He said he would be home in about 30-45 minutes. I told him that we were running a little late. It was during that 45-minute window that it happened," she said.

She said her husband called her after reaching home while she was still returning. "He asked, 'Did you leave the upper gate or the other one open?' I said, 'No, Fardeen, my eldest son, was there; he must have locked it,'" she said, recalling the incident.

"He said, 'Everything is wide open; the glass is broken, the upper gate is broken, and the locks on the dressing area and everything else have been smashed,'" Momeena said, adding that pieces of jewellery and cash were missing.

Stolen Cash and Jewellery

"My daughter-in-law's chain and cash, her bangles, my bangles, and my daughters' jewellery, everything was gone. I can't say anything right now; that's the police's job. They'll figure out who did it," she added.

Further details are awaited.

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