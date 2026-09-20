Surety Bonds Direct makes the Inc 5000 for the fourth year in a row.

Surety Bonds Direct Continues To Innovate How Surety Bonds Are Purchased And Managed For Businesses That Rely On Bonds Everyday

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the 4th consecutive year Surety Bonds Direct has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies. This achievement could not have been possible without their amazing customers and dedicated team.To help make this possible, Surety Bonds Direct has released their proprietary surety bond portal solution called Surety Square. Their goal is to use this to better serve their current customers and break into new, larger surety markets like probate attorneys and the construction surety bonds."We are honored to have made the Inc. 5000 for a 4th year in a row. Of course this is a great company achievement, but it really shows the strength of small to medium sized businesses in this country," says Eric Fauerbach, Managing Partner for Surety Bonds Direct. "We expect the surety market to continue to grow and we hope to continue to innovate and help our customers achieve their goals."According to past Inc. 5000 lists, Surety Bonds Direct is the only dedicated surety agency to make the list two times, much less four years in a row. In fact, fewer than 10% of all Inc. 5000 companies have achieved a four year consecutive streak."It's a great achievement and I want to reiterate, this would not be possible without our customers and their constant feedback," says Jason O'Leary, Manager Partner for Surety Bonds Direct. "As our technology lead, I am excited to work with our customers to create new solutions that make surety bonds easier to navigate and manage."

Chris Kietzman

Surety Bonds Direct

+1 843-410-6169

email us here

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Surety Bonds Direct Continues To Lead The Surety Bond Market Making The Inc. 5000 For The 4th Year In A Row News Provided By Surety Bonds Direct, LLC September 21, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology



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