Qiangang Laser Highlights Construction Machinery Applications Through A New Project Case

MENAFN - GetNews) Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China-September 20, 2026

PART.1Summarize

Construction machinery industry is an important industry that provides machinery and equipment for all kinds of engineering construction, covering many categories such as excavators, loaders, cranes, etc., which are widely used in construction, mining, transportation and other fields.

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Electrification is moving forward. Although it faces challenges such as market competition and demand, it is still effective and is a key component of my country's manufacturing industry.

PART.2Pain points and solutions

There are many pain points in the construction machinery industry:1. High R&D cost, large investment in new technology and new product development.2. Parts supply is vulnerable, key parts rely on a small number of suppliers, out of stock will delay production.3. Environmental protection requirements are becoming stricter, and it is difficult to promote the transformation of equipment to low emission and new energy.

PART.3Program advantage

Introduction of advantages:1. High Cutting Precision, can accurately handle all kinds of pipes, in line with the precision requirements of construction machinery parts.2. Good cutting surface quality, conducive to subsequent welding and other processing processes.3. Can achieve complex graphics cutting to meet diversified design needs.4. High cutting efficiency, can effectively shorten the production cycle. Moreover, the high degree of automation reduces labor costs and improves the overall production efficiency.5. In the Cutting Process will not produce any pollution emissions, zero pollution to the environment.

PART.4Engineering machinery processing recommended equipment

1 high-speed 3D laser pipe cutting machine (side hanging)Advantages and features:1. Fast speed and high efficiency: the acceleration reaches 1.6G, and the efficiency is 5-6 times that of the ordinary pipe cutting machine;2. Wide cutting range, easy operation: The machine can be used for a variety of types of pipes: round pipe, square pipe, oval pipe, shaped pipe and other multi-process cutting, support 24 hours of work; Industry-wide operating system, deep optimization, fast response, minimal operation;3. The tail blind area is small, saving materials and reducing the post-process: the equipment theoretically cuts the tail material to about 40mm, which greatly saves the material loss;4. Follow cutting: standard integrated height adjuster, easy for deformed pipes.

2 small double card high-speed laser pipe cutting machineAdvantages and features:1. Automatic loading rack, saving time and labor, simple structure and easy operation2. The efficiency is 5-6times that of ordinary pipe cutting machine3. Small blind area of the tail material, saving materials and reducing the post-process4. The equipment cuts the remaining tail material short, which greatly saves the material loss5. Automatic cutting (optional): standard integrated height adjuster, easy for deformed pipes6. Speed & precision Fish and bear's paw can also be both, 1 export container can hold 4 automatic sets!

Our address and contact details

Address:Workshop No.2., Longzhen Road, Xincheng Industrial Zone, Shapu Village Committee, Jun'an Town, Shunde District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province(Laser machine Production base)Contact Mobile: +8619886141247Website:

About US

Our production capabilities are supported by a state-of-the-art facility that covers an impressive 20,000 square meters. This extensive space allows us to manage large-scale manufacturing processes efficiently, ensuring that we can meet high production demands while maintaining the strictest standards of quality control. Currently, we are producing more than 200 units each month, a testament to our ability to scale our operations and deliver on our promises to clients around the world.