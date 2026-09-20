Pepeto has announced multiple exchange listings are lined up, Binance expected to be confirmed soon, and talk around that deal grows louder weekly, people close to it saying the signatures already sit away from cameras. Searches climb across dozens of countries, more than $11 million now fills the raise, and history is clear on tokens reaching Binance mid bull run: billion-dollar stories start exactly there. This crypto update tracks that shift.

On the other side, Grok AI, built by Elon Musk's xAI, mapped an XRP price prediction stretching to $8, sharpening the question under this crypto update: what can XRP priced at $1.32 really offer next to a presale that has not even listed yet?

Crypto Update: Pepeto Announces Its Listing Route While the XRP Price Prediction Targets $8

The listings Pepeto announced land exactly where crypto's biggest paydays are born: a Binance debut inside a rising market. First-day moves of 30x to 50x followed past listings there, and few of those tokens brought half of what Pepeto brings. The XRP price stands at $1.32 per Fortune, climbing through September, and Grok's bull path runs to $5 then $8 before 2026 closes, powered by live spot ETFs, swelling RLUSD volume, and the CLARITY Act cementing XRP's commodity status, per Cryptonews.

We ran our own numbers rather than repeating the call. The machine logic holds: ETFs pull steady institutional money, falling exchange balances tighten supply, settled legal status removes big funds' last excuse. Our read lands where Grok's does, the setup is real. But look at the top of that range: an $8 XRP price prediction from $1.32 is a 6x, needing a year of everything going right on a coin worth tens of billions.

So the honest AI ceiling for a giant coin is 6x in a year. Respectable at that size. A presale compresses bigger multiples into a single listing week, and that gap is exactly why heavy wallets split money between safe size and early upside.

Crypto Update: Pepeto's Announcement Sits on a Platform Pulling Capital From Every Corner of the Market

The exchanges Pepeto announced will receive a token with a working platform already behind it. Pepeto's exchange charges nothing per swap, screens each contract with AI before it can list, and links Solana, BNB Chain, and Ethereum in one move, every trade pushing demand straight back into the token. The team is headed by the cofounder who built the Pepe ecosystem into a $7 billion project, and SolidProof signed off on the code before the first presale dollar arrived.

Big buyers keep stacking because Pepeto's crowd grows the way Dogecoin's grew in the quiet months before its millionaires were made, and this crypto update finds the pace still rising. Elon Musk chatter moves through X, Telegram, and Reddit daily, and the team's Binance-trained developer keeps converting that noise into presale inflows.

Dogecoin minted fortunes carrying nothing but a joke. Pepeto carries the same crowd power plus an exchange built to keep demand climbing past launch day. Drop a token like that onto Binance and the multiples could dwarf what DOGE printed. Next to that, an XRP price grinding toward $8 across a full year of Grok's charts feels like slow motion.

Conclusion

Pepeto announced its route to multiple exchanges, Binance expected soon. Let Grok AI's XRP price prediction settle at $5 or $8, either way the 2026 market is swelling past every prior peak, and bigger oceans lift presales hardest. DOGE and SHIB created their millionaires in a market a fraction of this size holding zero products. Pepeto enters a far larger one holding an exchange, a bridge, and an AI scanner, and falling short of what empty tokens achieved in smaller eras would take real effort.

An XRP price of $1.32 and everything in this crypto update tell one story: money reaches crypto faster every month, presales capture its largest share, and the open question around Pepeto is not whether it will succeed, but by how far it will surpass previous legendary meme coins such as Dogecoin. The only catch is that presales run on limited allocation for a limited time, then the project hits exchanges, the price explodes, and the chance to buy at the cheapest level the token will ever trade fades away.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

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