ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - DNB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of all persons or entities that: (a) sold shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB) (“D&B”) common stock in the open market from May 13, 2025 through August 26, 2025; (b) exchanged shares of D&B common stock into the August 26, 2025 merger of D&B with affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. for $9.15 per share in cash (the“Merger”); and/or (c) held shares of D&B common stock as of the May 9, 2025 Record Date for the special meeting of stockholders and whose shares were voted on, or entitled to vote on, the Merger. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 10, 2026.

SO WHAT: If you sold Dun & Bradstreet common stock, held shares of D&B common stock on May 9, 2025, or exchanged shares of D&B common stock as a result of its merger, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Dun & Bradstreet class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 10 , 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered billions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of investors that were damaged as a result of allegedly false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts in D&B's March 23, 2025 announcement of the Merger and the May 13, 2025 definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the“Proxy”). Among other things, the complaint alleges the Proxy and other solicitation materials misled investors regarding the true value of D&B and the subject transaction, including portraying the Merger as the product of an ordinary-course strategic review and organic arm's-length interest in D&B, while omitting Executive Chairman Foley's personal interest in a quick sale. The complaint also alleges the Proxy omitted Bank of America Securities' valuations of superior alternatives to a whole-company sale, misstated that D&B's Board of Directors had approved downward revisions to D&B's financial projections and failed to disclose long-standing, material ties between Foley and D&B's financial and legal advisors.

To join the Dun & Bradstreet class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

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