DPM Metals Expands Brevene Porphyry South Discovery With New High-Grade Intercepts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM, ASX: DPM) (ARBN: 689370894) (“DPM” or“the Company”) is pleased to report results from delineation drilling at the Brevene Porphyry South high-grade, gold-copper discovery, located in the southeastern part of the Company's Brevene exploration licence and contiguous with the Chelopech mine concession. Highlights include:

New significant drillhole intercepts:



EX_BRES_555_02A: An additional 679 metres have been drilled and assayed for this previously reported hole, with final results extending the mineralization intercept to 716.60 metres grading 3.30 g/t AuEq, comprising of 1.63 g/t Au, 1.58% Cu and 17.09 g/t Mo from 1,357 metres downhole, including 138.60 metres grading 5.71 g/t AuEq, comprising of 2.83 g/t Au, 2.72% Cu and 9.99 g/t Mo from 1,935 metres downhole.



EX_BRESPO_03: An additional 341 metres have been drilled and assayed for this previously reported hole, with final results extending the mineralized intercept to 1,054 metres grading 2.49 g/t AuEq, comprising of 1.20 g/t Au, 1.20% Cu and 43.46 g/t Mo from 1,172 metres downhole, including 465 metres grading 3.02 g/t AuEq, comprising of 1.49 g/t Au, 1.44% Cu and 20.70 g/t Mo from 1,487 metres downhole.



EX_BRESPO_03A: 707 metres grading 1.08 g/t AuEq, comprising of 0.56 g/t Au, 0.48% Cu and 40.18 g/t Mo from 1,175 metres downhole



EX_BRESPO_05: 328 metres grading 3.28 g/t AuEq, comprising of 1.97 g/t Au, 1.24% Cu and 4.82 g/t Mo from 1,176 metres (hole ongoing)



EX_BRESPO_06: 540 metres grading 1.31 g/t AuEq, comprising of 0.69 g/t Au, 0.57% Cu and 32.93 g/t Mo from 1,143 metres downhole EX_BRESPO_07: 142 metres grading 1.42 g/t AuEq, comprising of 0.72 g/t Au, 0.65% Cu and 29.60 g/t Mo from 1,455 metres downhole (hole ongoing)

EX_BRESPO_250_01: 98 metres grading 0.78 g/t AuEq, comprising of 0.37 g/t Au, 0.38% Cu and 38.49 g/t Mo from 1,310 metres downhole (hole ongoing) See Table 1 and associated footnotes for full results from drilling and for details on the gold equivalent calculation. Refer to the news release issued June 3, 2026, available on our website, for more information regarding previously reported results for the Brevene Porphyry South prospect.

Potential to extend mineralization in multiple directions: Drilling has confirmed a large potassic alteration envelope exceeding 500 metres by 500 metres and more than 1,000 metres in vertical extent, with mineralization extending onto the central to northwestern boundary of the Chelopech mine concession. The system remains open to the north, south, west, and at depth, where it is interpreted to plunge southwest.



Pursuing large-scale development option: Up to 15,000 metres of additional drilling from the Chelopech mine concession is planned through year-end 2026, followed by continued delineation through 2027. In parallel, the Company is advancing permitting activities to convert the Brevene exploration licence to a mining concession under Bulgaria's well-defined permitting framework.



Encouraging metallurgical testwork results: Preliminary metallurgical testwork indicates that Brevene Porphyry South mineralization is amenable to conventional rougher-cleaner flotation, with open-cycle tests producing copper-gold concentrates at grades ranging between 10% to 25% for copper and 12 g/t to 20 g/t gold. Adjacent to existing mining operations: The Brevene Porphyry South target benefits from its location within an established mining district where DPM has over two decades of operating experience and an existing social licence. This substantially derisks future development and positions Brevene Porphyry South as a Tier One growth opportunity for the Company.

“Brevene Porphyry South continues to demonstrate exceptional scale and grade as our drilling program advances to unlock substantial value for our shareholders as we advance this significant discovery,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer of DPM Metals. “In just three months, our exploration team has delivered exceptional drill intercepts in excess of 710 metres with high copper-gold grades considering the porphyry-style mineralization. These new results confirm that the high-grade porphyry system extends onto the Chelopech mine concession, with multiple holes currently advancing through visible mineralization, demonstrating the potential to further extend mineralization. “With up to eight drill rigs dedicated to the Brevene Porphyry South target and an additional 15,000 metres of additional drilling planned through year-end, we are aggressively delineating a discovery that we believe will transform the Chelopech camp into a Tier One asset.” Brevene Porphyry South drilling progress The Company continues to systematically advance its exploration program at the Brevene Porphyry South target, with seven surface and two underground rigs currently focused on delineating the target (Figure 1). The latest results confirm the vertical and lateral continuity of the porphyry-style mineralization and indicate a northwestward extension of the potassic alteration envelope onto the Chelopech mine concession (Figure 2). This expanded alteration footprint highlights the size and scale of the prospect, which continues to expand as drilling progresses. Drillhole EX_BRES_555_02A extended the previously reported interval and returned 716.60 metres grading 3.30 g/t AuEq (1.63 g/t Au, 1.58% Cu and 17.09 g/t Mo; see Table 1) from 1,357 to 2073.60 metres downhole, including an exceptionally higher-grade interval of 138.60 metres grading 5.71 g/t AuEq (2.83 g/t Au, 2.72% Cu and 9.99 g/t Mo) from 1,935 metres to the end of hole. The results confirmed the lateral extent of the gold-copper mineralization across the porphyry system (Figure 3). The drillhole is characterized by magnetite-chlorite-sericite alteration overprinting earlier potassic alteration, with anhydrite veining and quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite-magnetite sheeted veins and stockwork. Drillhole EX_BRESPO_03 also extended the previously reported interval to 1,054 metres at an average grade of 2.49 g/t AuEq (1.20 g/t Au, 1.20% Cu and 43.46 g/t Mo) from 1,172 to 2,226 metres downhole (Figure 4). The results demonstrate the significant vertical extent (over 1,000 metres) of Au-Cu mineralization within the Brevene Porphyry South system. The mineralization is hosted by a strongly altered porphyritic intrusion, where magnetite-chlorite-sericite alteration overprints earlier potassic alteration, and characterized by quartz-dominated stockwork and sheeted veins, locally with silica flooding, hosting abundant chalcopyrite-pyrite mineralization. Notably, this hole showed an increase in molybdenum content at depth, with grades in the final 200 metres of core frequently returning assays above 100 g/t Mo. Both drillholes EX_BRES_555_02A and EX_BRESPO_03 were stopped due to technical limitations and both terminated in mineralization, which remains open at depth (Figure 5). The deeper extent of the Brevene Porphyry South system will be further tested in the future. Building on the results of the ongoing drilling program, drill hole EX_BRESPO_03A was designed to test the northeast extent of the Brevene Porphyry South target and is located between EX_BRESPO_03 and EX_BRES_01A. Assay results from this drillhole returned a wide interval grading 707 metres of 1.08 g/t AuEq (0.56 g/t Au, 0.48% Cu and 40.18 g/t Mo) from 1,175 metres downhole. Molybdenum concentration increases eastward with grades reaching up to 100 g/t Mo in the final 200 metres of the drillhole and continues beyond the gold-copper mineralization. Drillhole EX_BRESPO_05 is currently in progress and has intersected strong magnetite-chlorite-sericite and potassic alteration, where the latter becomes more abundant as the hole advances. Current results returned 328 metres at 3.28 g/t AuEq (1.97 g/t Au, 1.24% Cu and 4.82 g/t Mo) from 1,176 metres downhole and the hole continues in significant visible mineralization. An important revelation is the extension of the porphyry system northward onto the Chelopech mine concession which was confirmed by drillhole EX_BRESPO_06. The intersected porphyry mineralization is less intense compared to the nearby holes, and as of the date of this release, the drillhole returned 540 metres at 1.31 g/t AuEq (0.69 g/t Au, 0.57% Cu and 32.93 g/t Mo) from 1,143 metres downhole. EX_BRESPO_07 is in progress from a drill position southwest of the interpreted mineralization. Widespread phyllic alteration was observed in the upper parts of the drillhole, transitioning to magnetite-chlorite-sericite alteration, which was observed within intrusive phases and metamorphic rocks. Drilling is currently advancing through potassic-altered diorite and has so far returned an interval of peripheral mineralization of 142 metres grading 1.42 g/t AuEq, comprising 0.72 g/t Au, 0.65% Cu and 29.60 g/t Mo from 1,455 metres downhole. Drillhole EX_BRESPO_08 is currently being drilled along the southern flank of the Brevene Porphyry South target to test the potential extension of mineralization in this direction. After passing a section with weakly potassic altered gneiss, the hole entered a diorite with a high content of chalcopyrite hosted in a quartz-magnetite stockwork and disseminations. Drillholes EX_BRESPO_09 and EX_BRESPO_10 were designed to test the extent of the mineralized system toward southwest and northeast, respectively. At the time of this news release, both drillholes were ongoing and had not yet reached their target depths. Drillhole EX_BRESPO_250_01 is being drilled from an underground position to test the potential extension of porphyry mineralization onto the Chelopech mine concession and its linkages with shallow seated, high-sulphidation mineralization. Initially the hole intersected massive high-sulphidation type mineralization and then passed into widespread deep-seated phyllic alteration, followed by magnetite-chlorite-sericite alteration with chalcopyrite mineralization and quartz stockwork, with increasing intensity. At the time of this release, the drillhole returned 98 metres at 0.78 g/t AuEq (0.37 g/t Au, 0.38% Cu and 38.49 g/t Mo) from 1,310 metres downhole and remains in progress. Elsewhere, the results from EX_BRESPO_04A, which targeted the eastern flank of the prospect did not return any significant intervals. The current geological interpretation suggests the Brevene Porphyry South system is bounded to the northeast and southwest by inferred northwest-trending faults, which controlled development of a sedimentary basin, as well as acting as conduits for emplacement of a porphyritic intrusion (see Figure 3). This structural orientation is consistent with one of the major regional trends within the Apuseni-Banat-Timok-Srednogorie metallogenic belt. Ground magnetic surveying and updated three-dimensional magnetic models are being used to guide the drilling program. The resulting high-magnetic anomaly correlates with the high-grade Au-Cu potassic core of the porphyry system (Figure 6). Table 1. Drill intercepts from exploration drilling at the Brevene Porphyry South target

HOLEID

EAST

NORTH

RL

AZ

DIP

FROM TO LENGTH AuEq Au Cu Mo (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) g/t EX_BRES_555_02A* 6639 30079 558 170 -60 1357 2073.6 716.6 3.30 1.63 1.58 17.09 including 1643 1929 286 3.54 1.80 1.64 12.41 including 1935 2073.6 138.6 5.71 2.83 2.72 9.99 EX_BRES_555_02B 6639 30079 558 hole ongoing EX_BRESPO_03* 7192 28742 682 310 -72 1172 2226 1054 2.49 1.20 1.20 43.46 including 1487 1952 465 3.02 1.49 1.44 20.70 EX_BRESPO_04A 8037 29951 704 250 -58 no significant intervals EX_BRESPO_03A 7192 28743 682 310 -72 1175 1882 707 1.08 0.56 0.48 40.18 including 1191 1202 11 1.51 0.99 0.49 14.49 including 1252 1270 18 2.04 1.22 0.78 9.05 including 1284 1324 40 1.66 0.81 0.81 10.25 EX_BRESPO_03B 7192 28743 682 hole ongoing EX_BRESPO_05 6566 28819 689 54 -80 1176 1504 328 3.28 1.97 1.24 4.82 hole ongoing EX_BRESPO_06 6558 28823 689 350 -77 1143 1683 540 1.31 0.69 0.57 32.93 including 1313 1325 12 2.14 1.38 0.70 25.33 including 1355 1413 58 2.11 1.13 0.92 18.75 including 1445 1481 36 2.14 1.49 0.61 17.53 including 1657 1683 26 2.35 1.10 1.17 23.26 EX_BRESPO_06A 6558 28823 689 20 -73 hole ongoing EX_BRESPO_07 6356 28433 679 14 -78 1455 1597 142 1.42 0.72 0.65 29.60 including 1553 1597 44 2.49 1.32 1.10 11.35 hole ongoing EX_BRESPO_08 7184 28741 682 300 -75 hole ongoing EX_BRESPO_09 6313 27982 657 30 -61 hole ongoing EX_BRESPO_10 7432 30285 730 233 -75 hole ongoing EX_BRESPO_250_01 5756 29833 250 124 -60 1310 1408 98 0.78 0.37 0.38 38.49 hole ongoing

1) Coordinates are reported in the Chelopech mine-grid.

2) AuEq is calculated using the following formula: Au g/t + 1.056 x Cu% + Mo g/t * 0.00043, based on a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, a copper price of US$3.85 per pound and a molybdenum price of US$15 per pound. The calculation assumes metallurgical recoveries of 90% for all metals and is based on testing of other porphyry mineralization styles at the Chelopech Camp.

3) Significant intercepts are reported using a minimum downhole width of 20 metres, a maximum internal dilution of 10 metres at a 0.7 g/t AuEq cut-off, whilst including intervals are reported using a minimum downhole width of 10 metres, a maximum internal dilution of 5 metres at a 1.5 g/t AuEq cut-off. No upper cuts were applied.

4) Daughter holes identified with“A” (e.g., EX_BRESPO_03A) are navigational holes with collar coordinates as of the parent hole.

5) Holes marked with (*) were partially reported in the Company`s news release from June 3, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at and the Company's website.

6) For holes identified as“in progress,” reported intervals reflect assay results received as of September 20, 2026. Drilling and/or assay results for the remaining portions of these holes are pending.

7) Reported intercepts are downhole lengths. True widths have not been determined.

Preliminary metallurgical testwork results

Metallurgical testing of three Brevene Porphyry South composite samples is ongoing on three representative composite samples at the SLR Consulting laboratory in the United Kingdom. Table 2 presents the head-assay values for the three selected composite samples, that represent the different Cu-Au-Mo mineralization styles at the Brevene Porphyry South target.

Table 2. Geologic description and head assays

Met composite

sample ID Geological

Description Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Mo

(g/t) MET_BSP26_01 Potassic alteration with chlorite-anhydrite overprint with hematite-magnetite, Pyrite>chalcopyrite 0.77 0.92 19.70 MET_BSP26_02 Potassic alteration with strong silica flooding, dominant vein-hosted chalcopyrite-pyrite 2.08 1.67 22.85 MET_BSP26_03 Potassic alteration with phyllic and strong anhydrite overprint; chalcopyrite-pyrite-molybdenite disseminations and veins 1.34 0.76 195.50



Rougher grind-size optimization tests were carried out at P80 grind sizes of 75 μm, 106 μm and 125 μm. The rougher grade-recovery results indicated that the optimum grind size for copper, gold and molybdenum was P80 75 μm. Open-cycle cleaner tests were carried out on each of the metallurgical composites at the optimum primary grind size of P80 75 μm, using a promoter and 3-stage cleaning (FCT1). The conditions for FCT2 was completed at an elevated cleaner pH of 10.0–10.5, while FCT3 included regrinding of the combined rougher concentrate to P80 25 μm. A summary of the selected rougher stage and third-stage cleaner concentrate testwork results are presented in table 3 below.

Table 3. Preliminary results of selected rougher and open cycle cleaner tests

Met composite sample ID

Test Stage

Mass Pull

%

Product / Concentrate Assay Metal Distribution, % Cu

% Mo

% Au

g/t Cu Mo Au MET_BSP26_01



Rougher - FT1 17.4 4.1 - 5.5 97.0 - 89.1 Cleaner - FCT1 7.5 8.7 - 11.9 88.1 - 85.0 Cleaner - FCT2 7.7 8.3 - Pending 90.0 - Pending Cleaner - FCT3 6.5 10.0 - Pending 90.2 - Pending MET_BSP26_02

Rougher - FT1 16.4 12.3 - 10.1 97.9 - 89.0 Cleaner - FCT1 8.0 21.5 - 20.6 85.7 - 83.9 Cleaner - FCT2 8.7 20.2 - Pending 87.0 - Pending MET_BSP26_03

Rougher - FT1 12.1 10.3 0.14 5.6 98.2 88.7 86.0 Cleaner - FCT1 4.6 25.0 0.4 15.3 90.5 84.1 80.6

1)“-” indicates not assayed / not applicable.

2)“Pending” indicates assay results are pending.

Based on this early stage of testwork, the results indicate that Brevene Porphyry South mineralization is amenable to conventional rougher-cleaner flotation at relatively standard grind sizes. Preliminary cleaner testwork has produced Cu-Au concentrate grades ranging from 10.0% to 25.0% Cu and approximately 12 g/t to 20 g/t Au.

Detailed multi-element analyses of the cleaner-concentrate products are pending. However, exploration assay data indicate that deleterious elements, such as arsenic, occur at trace levels in all three composites and are not currently expected to reach penalty thresholds in the final concentrates.

The remainder of the current testwork program will focus on reagent optimization and improving the flotation selectivity of chalcopyrite over pyrite, particularly for MET_BSP26_01. The preliminary molybdenum response from MET_BSP26_03 is encouraging, and future testwork will evaluate the potential to produce a separate molybdenum concentrate.

Next Steps

The Company remains highly encouraged by these results, which further support the presence of a significant porphyry system southeast of the Chelopech mine, with drilling to date indicating elevated gold and copper grades relative to those typically associated with porphyry-style mineralization.

The latest drilling extends mineralization onto the Chelopech mine concession, further enhancing its potential to support future mine-life extension given the target's proximity to existing infrastructure. Based on current data and geological interpretation, the mineralized system remains open to the north, south and west and is open at depth, where it is interpreted to plunge slightly to the southwest.

Drilling activities within the Brevene exploration licence are planned to continue until the end of September, at which point the exploration licence period concludes. The Company will shift drilling to the existing Chelopech mine concession, where the latest results have confirmed the Brevene Porphyry South target extends north onto the concession. Up to eight high-capacity drill rigs will be dedicated to the Brevene Porphyry South target, with approximately 15,000 additional metres of drilling is planned through the end of 2026. This expanded program is focused on delineating the northern and western extensions of the porphyry system, as well as testing the depth potential, where mineralization remains open. Further delineation drilling will continue in 2027, to support the Company's internal Mineral Resource estimates and technical evaluations.

In addition, scout drilling is also continuing on the Chelopech mine concession, with two underground drill rigs targeting additional telescoped high-sulphidation mineralization similar to the Wedge Zone, which remains a high-priority for the Company given the Wedge Zone's life of mine and near-term production potential within the Chelopech mining camp. Refer to the Company's news release dated May 20, 2026, for additional information regarding the Wedge Zone Deep discovery.

In parallel with the drilling program, the Company continues to advance activities in support of converting the Brevene exploration licence to a mining concession. In late August, the final geology report, which includes technical and economic assessment, was submitted to the Ministry of Energy, with regulatory review ongoing.

The key milestones in this regulatory process include recognition of a Commercial Discovery; submission of a mining concession application; environmental and other permitting requirements; and ultimately, granting of a concession contract, all of which is subject to regulatory review and approval. As the Company advances through this regulatory process, DPM's near-term exploration updates regarding the Chelopech camp will be focused on results from within the mine concession area, with further Brevene exploration results to resume once the regulatory milestones are achieved.

Figure 1. Broad plan view of the Chelopech area showing deep drill intercepts below -200 mRL, including all reported holes at the Brevene Porphyry South in bold, the interpreted footprint of mineralization as well as the projected silica alteration envelope associated with the high-sulphidation mineralization type. The projected extent of porphyry related phyllic and potassic alteration zones is estimated from drill core logging and geochemical indicators, including elevated Mo, paragonitic muscovite and high Zr/Ti ratios in the phyllic zone, and elevated K/Al and/or magnetite in the potassic zone.









Figure 2. Detailed plan view of the Brevene Porphyry South prospect showing all drillhole intercepts and the interpreted mineralization footprint below -200 mRL, together with the projected silica alteration envelope associated with the high-sulphidation mineralization type.









Figure 3. Northwest-southeast long section (6000 E, 500 metres thick) showing the location of the Brevene Porphyry South intercepts as well as the Wedge Zone Deep (“WZD”) prospect, the existing high-grade domains and mine infrastructure.









Figure 4. Northeast-southwest cross section (6770, 500 metres thick) showing the location of the Brevene Porphyry South intercepts as well as a projection of the existing high-grade domains and mine infrastructure, located approximately one kilometre northwest from the target.









Figure 5. Images showing (a) the core photos from hole EX_BRES_555_02A between 1,978.20 m to 1,991.10 m downhole depth, (b) close-up views of porphyry style of mineralization within the interval. (Cpy – chalcopyrite, Py – pyrite, Chl – chlorite; Mt - magnetite)









Figure 6. Northeast-southwest cross section displaying existing constrained 3D magnetic inversion model on the top of the geology interpretation at the Brevene Porphyry South target.









Sampling, Analysis and QAQC of Exploration Drill Core Samples

Most surface exploration diamond drill holes are collared with PQ size, continued with HQ, and are sometimes finished with NQ and BQ diameters. Underground exploration diamond drill holes are collared with HQ size, continued and finished with NQ, in isolated cases due to technical reasons with BQ. Triple tube core barrels and short runs are used whenever possible to improve recovery. Directional drilling techniques were utilized to facilitate target testing where appropriate. Within competent rock formations, a navigational curve (“NAVI curve”) was established and multiple daughter holes were branched from the same parent trajectory prior to completing the mother hole to its final depth. This method enabled efficient testing of multiple target positions from a single drill platform while improving drilling efficiency.

All drill core is cut lengthwise into two halves using a diamond saw; one half is sampled for assaying, and the other half is retained in core trays. The common length for sample intervals is two meters within mineralized zones, except drillholes EX_BRESPO_03 and EX_BRES_555_02A, where PQ, HQ and NQ diameter are sampled at one meter length. Weights of drill core samples range from three to eight kilograms, depending on the size of core, rock type, and recovery. A numbered tag is placed into each sample bag, and the samples are grouped into batches for laboratory submissions.

Drill core samples are shipped to the Company's own exploration laboratory in Bor, Serbia, which is managed by SGS Minerals (“SGS”). SGS is independent of the Company. Quality control samples, comprising certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates, are inserted into each batch of samples and locations for crushed duplicates and pulp replicates are specified. All drill core and quality control samples are tabulated on sample submission forms that specify sample preparation procedures and codes for analytical methods. For internal quality control, the laboratory includes its own quality control samples comprising certified reference materials, blanks and pulp duplicates. All quality assurance and quality control (“QAQC”) monitoring data are reviewed and signed off by an independent QAQC geologist. Chain of custody records are maintained from sample shipments to the laboratory until analyses are completed and remaining sample materials are returned to the Company. The chain of custody is transferred from the Company to SGS at the laboratory door.

At the SGS Bor laboratory, the submitted drill core samples are dried at 105°C for a minimum of 12 hours and then jaw crushed to about 80% passing 4 millimetres. Sample preparation duplicates are created by riffle splitting crushed samples on a 1 in 20 basis. Larger samples are riffle-split prior to pulverizing, whereas smaller samples are pulverized entirely. Pulverizing specifications are 90% passing 75 microns. Gold analyses are done using a conventional 50-gram fire assay and atomic absorption spectrometry (“AAS”) finish. Multi-element analyses for 49 elements, including Ag, Cu, Mo, As, Bi, Pb, Sb, and Zn, are done using a four-acid digestion and an ICP-MS finish. Samples returning over 10 ppm for Ag and 1% for Cu, Pb and Zn are re-analyzed using high grade methods with AAS. Sulphur is analyzed using an Eltra Analyzer equipped with an induction furnace.

Technical Information

Ross Overall, Director, Corporate Technical Services of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, and Stefan Metodiev, General Manager, Exploration Department have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release. Mr. Overall has verified the accuracy of the information presented in this disclosure. This included verification to ensure all results reported in the disclosure have passed QAQC protocols, drill core inspection and review of assay data with geology, alteration and mineralization logging data. No limitations were imposed on Mr. Overall's verification process.

About DPM Metals Inc.

DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange as a Foreign Exempt Listing (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward looking statements” or“forward looking information” (collectively,“Forward Looking Statements”) that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward Looking Statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“outlook”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or that state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions. The Forward Looking Statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's strategic objectives and associated returns to shareholders, including DPM's strategy to become a mid-tier precious metals Company; anticipated future exploration drilling activities at Chelopech and the Brevene exploration licence area and the results thereof; anticipated permitting activities, including steps to be taken to convert the Brevene exploration licence into a mining concession, key milestones in the regulatory approval process, and the receipt of all applicable approvals in respect thereof. Forward Looking Statements are based on certain key assumptions and the opinions and estimates of management and the QPs, as of the date such statements are made, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any other future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward Looking Statements. In addition to factors already discussed in this news release, such factors include, among others, fluctuations in metal prices and foreign exchange rates; risks arising from the current economic environment and the impact on operating costs and other financial metrics, including risks of recession; the speculative nature of mineral exploration, development and production, including changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration results; changes in tax, tariff, and royalty regimes in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, sells its concentrates. or which are otherwise applicable to the Company's business, operations, or financial condition; possible inaccurate estimates relating to future production, operating costs and other costs for operations; possible variations in grade and recovery rates; inherent uncertainties in respect of conclusions of economic evaluations, economic studies and mine plans; risks related to the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, that quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; risks related to the financial results of operations, changes in interest rates, and the Company's ability to finance its operations; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; uncertainties inherent with conducting business in foreign jurisdictions where corruption, civil unrest, political instability and uncertainties with the rule of law may impact the Company's activities; the effects of international economic and trade sanctions; accidents, labour disputes and other risks inherent to the mining industry; failure to achieve certain cost savings; risks related to the Company's ability to manage environmental and social matters; risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; the commencement, continuation or escalation of geopolitical crises and armed conflicts, including Iran and the broader Middle East region, and their direct and indirect effects on the operations of DPM; opposition by social and non-governmental organizations to mining projects; uncertainties with respect to realizing the anticipated benefits from the development of the Company's exploration and development projects; cyber-attacks and other cybersecurity risks; competition in the mining industry; claims or litigation; limitations on insurance coverage; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Company and its business operations, and judicial interpretations thereof; the Company's ability to successfully obtain all necessary permits and other approvals required to conduct its operations; employee relations, including unionized and non-union employees, and the Company's ability to retain key personnel and attract other highly skilled employees; unanticipated title disputes; volatility in the price of the common shares of the Company; potential dilution to the common shares of the Company; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks related to holding assets in foreign jurisdictions; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in any other documents (including without limitation the Company's most recent Annual Information Form) filed from time to time with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at . The reader has been cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors which may have been used. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward Looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company's Forward-Looking Statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date hereof. Unless required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update Forward Looking Statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward Looking Statements.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:











