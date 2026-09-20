MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Flor Tel Inc. Introduces AI-Assisted Dental, Practice Management and Plumbing Software in Canada and the U.S.

September 20, 2026 10:21 AM EDT | Source: Mkdigiworld

Flor Tel Inc. expands its software family with three industry-focused solutions, bringing a one-stop vision for business software, websites and AI assistance to Canada and the United States.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2026) - Flor Tel Inc. has announced the expansion of its AI-assisted software family with three industry-focused solutions for dental practices, therapy clinics and plumbing businesses in Canada and the United States.







The portfolio brings together dental software, practice management software and plumbing software under a shared one-stop vision: connect day-to-day business administration with websites, incoming enquiries and digital business support. Each product is being developed around the workflows of its profession, supported by Flor, the company's AI assistant.

The announcement follows progress across the company's product demonstrations, dental evaluation build and regional plumbing websites. Business owners can explore the relevant product information and discuss demonstrations, early access and onboarding with the Flor Tel team.

Dental Software for Dental Practices in Canada and the United States

Flor Tel's dental software initiative brings practice administration, clinical workflow development and digital business support into one product direction for dental teams.







Dental software illustration showing a professional reviewing a sample practice dashboard.

The latest evaluation build extends beyond patient records and appointment scheduling to include tooth charting, treatment planning, estimates, invoice drafting and billing records. Team roles and access controls support the way different staff members participate in practice workflows.

These capabilities are being evaluated with fictional records ahead of clinical onboarding. The public website provides product information, evaluation resources, Flor chat and an enquiry form for practices interested in discussing their needs.

The broader goal is to help dental practices connect their online presence and incoming enquiries with the administrative work surrounding patient appointments.

Practice Management Software for Therapy and Multidisciplinary Clinics

The company's clinic offering is presented through dedicated websites for practice management software in Canada and practice management software in the United States.







Practice management software illustration showing a clinic manager reviewing sample appointments.

Designed around therapy and multidisciplinary practices, the product addresses appointments, client and guardian records, clinical notes, care plans, billing, intake forms and administrative communication. Its intended audiences include speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, counselling and other allied health services.

The Canadian public demonstration allows clinic owners to explore sample workflows using fictional data. Website design previews and software evaluation resources help teams consider both their internal administration and how prospective clients find and contact their practice.

Flor assists with product questions and introductions to the team. Clinical onboarding remains subject to readiness review and confirmation of each practice's required workflows.

Plumbing Software for Contractors and Service Businesses

Flor Tel's regional websites for plumbing software in Canada and plumbing software in the United States are now live, giving contractors access to product information, sample workflows and early-access enquiries.







Plumbing software illustration showing a contractor reviewing sample jobs beside a service van.

The public demonstration illustrates how a customer request can progress through provider availability, an estimate and customer approval. The sample experience uses fictional information and does not dispatch or book a real plumber.

The websites also provide resources covering software selection, estimating, scheduling and dispatch, customer records, lead follow-up and office handoffs. Regional examples help Canadian and U.S. businesses evaluate the product in the context of their own operations.

The plumbing offering's one-stop direction connects operational software with website and marketing support, helping contractors consider how they attract enquiries and organise the work that follows.

One-Stop Software and Business Solutions Supported by Flor AI

Across the three products, Flor Tel's approach brings together industry software, online presence and business follow-up. Its development direction includes websites, search visibility and enquiry management alongside the workflows specific to each profession.

Flor's current public-facing role includes answering software questions and helping visitors connect with the company. The AI assistant provides a common point of contact across the growing product family.

Availability varies by product and workflow. Demonstrations and evaluation builds are part of a staged rollout, with operational use and onboarding confirmed individually. Businesses can contact the team through the relevant product website to discuss their requirements.

About Flor Tel Inc.

Flor Tel Inc. is a Canadian technology company developing AI-assisted software and digital business solutions for service-based organizations. Its product family includes initiatives for dental practices, therapy clinics and plumbing businesses, with a focus on connecting operational software, online presence and business support.

Company Information

Organization: Flor Tel Inc.

Contact Person Name: Kazi Mamun

Website:

Email: ...

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Source: Mkdigiworld