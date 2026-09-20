Houthis: We May Close Saudi Airports

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The acting prime minister of Yemen's Houthi-led government, Mohammed Miftah, said on Sunday that his country will respond to any escalations by Saudi Arabia, including by potentially closing Saudi airports.

"If the Saudi enemy thinks that it can advance its agenda by resorting to misdirection and lies, the scope of the equations may expand and perhaps reach a high level of escalation," Miftah said. "At this stage, we may end up closing the Saudi enemy's airports... We can attack any facility in response to a military aggression on our territory. We can target multiple facilities," he added.

Following the recent Houthi drone attacks, the King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital city of Riyadh reportedly had to suspend its flights yesterday, after a column of black smoke was seen rising from the airport.