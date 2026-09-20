Russian Drone Attack On Minibus In Kherson Injures Man

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian forces once again attacked a minibus with an FPV drone in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district,” the statement said.

Later, the city military administration reported that a 37-year-old man was injured in the attack. He was diagnosed with a blast injury, a closed traumatic brain injury, acoustic trauma and an acute stress reaction.

Warehouses catch fire in Kyiv region after Russian attack

As reported by Ukrinform, in the afternoon of September 18, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone onto the grounds of a hospital in Kherson's Korabelnyi district, damaging service vehicles.

Photo: Kherson City Military Administration