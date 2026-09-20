Russian Drone Attack On Minibus In Kherson Injures Man
“Russian forces once again attacked a minibus with an FPV drone in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district,” the statement said.
Later, the city military administration reported that a 37-year-old man was injured in the attack. He was diagnosed with a blast injury, a closed traumatic brain injury, acoustic trauma and an acute stress reaction.Read also: Warehouses catch fire in Kyiv region after Russian attack
As reported by Ukrinform, in the afternoon of September 18, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone onto the grounds of a hospital in Kherson's Korabelnyi district, damaging service vehicles.
Photo: Kherson City Military Administration
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