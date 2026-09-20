Gaza Death Toll Reaches 73,910 Since Start Of Conflict, Medical Sources Say

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- Medical sources in the Gaza Strip reported on Sunday that the death toll has risen to 73,910, with 174,935 people injured since the start of the conflict.

According to Palestinian news agency WAFA, three dead bodies and 21 injured individuals were brought to hospitals across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths recorded since the ceasefire was announced on Oct. 11 stands at 1,393, with 4,822 injured and 831 bodies recovered from beneath the rubble.

Medical personnel noted that several victims remain trapped under collapsed buildings and on roads, as emergency ambulance and rescue crews continue to face severe difficulties reaching them.

//Petra// AF