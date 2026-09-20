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Bengaluru Hosts India's First Official Snooker 900 Qualifier
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, September 19, 2026: From the academy floor in Bengaluru to the international stage in the UK, Heyball Academy is creating a new pathway for India's emerging snooker talent. The inaugural Snooker 900 India Qualifier, held from September 15–18, has culminated with 30 year-old Bengaluru-native Shaik Najeeb Ahmed earning a fully supported opportunity to compete at Crucible Reading, UK, from November 16–18, with his matches broadcast live on Pluto TV in the UK.
Ahmed defeated Aarav Sancheti in a closely contested final to emerge as the winner of the four-day qualifier, which brought together 32 Indian players, including established competitors and emerging talent. With the win, Ahmed has secured a place at the UK championship, with Heyball Academy supporting his travel as he prepares to make his international debut against a strong field at Crucible Reading.
The Bengaluru qualifier was India's first officially sanctioned Snooker 900 event, organised in association with Snooker 900 UK and Pluto TV. Created by UK promoter Jason Francis, Snooker 900 features 15-minute frames and a 20-second shot clock, demanding faster decision-making and adaptability from players. Matches are best of five, with tied matches decided through a blue-ball shootout.
Pranit Ramchandani, Championship Director, Snooker 900 India Qualifier, Founder of Heyball Academy and Head Coach, India, for Chris Henry Sports UK, said, "Our focus is to give Indian players more than just a place to train. They need opportunities to compete, experience pressure and see where they stand internationally. The Snooker 900 qualifier is one such platform. Najeeb has earned this opportunity through his performance, and we are committed to supporting him as he takes the next step in the UK. There is a lot of young talent in India, but talent needs the right platforms and exposure to grow. Our aim is to build that bridge from academies and domestic competition to international events, and create more opportunities for Indian players to represent the country globally."
Shaik Najeeb Ahmed said,“I thoroughly enjoyed the tournament and adapting to the faster format was a great experience. I am grateful to Coach Pranit for his guidance, coaching and belief in me throughout the competition. I am looking forward to training with him at the academy as I prepare for the UK championship. Competing live on Pluto TV will be a new experience for me, and the possibility of meeting my idol, Ronnie O'Sullivan, would make the opportunity even more special."
The UK event follows the inaugural Global Snooker 900 Championship, where Ronnie O'Sullivan won the title earlier this year, bringing further international attention to the emerging format.
The qualifier is part of Heyball Academy's wider player-development programme, including international coaching camps with Chris Henry, structured academy training, a junior programme and plans for a national circuit. With Ahmed set to compete in the UK on Pluto TV, the initiative marks the first step in building a stronger, more accessible competitive ecosystem for India's next generation of cuesports talent.
About Heyball Academy:
Heyball Academy is India's first dedicated Cuesports training centre, based in Bengaluru, offering structured coaching in Heyball and Snooker. The academy plans to expand its offering to include other cuesport disciplines in the future.
Founded by international player and coach Pranit Ramchandani, the academy provides personalised
training for players across all skill levels, with a focus on technical development, competitive performance and long-term player progression. Through its programmes and initiatives, Heyball Academy is committed to raising international standards in Indian cuesports and creating stronger pathways for Indian players to compete at the highest level.
Ahmed defeated Aarav Sancheti in a closely contested final to emerge as the winner of the four-day qualifier, which brought together 32 Indian players, including established competitors and emerging talent. With the win, Ahmed has secured a place at the UK championship, with Heyball Academy supporting his travel as he prepares to make his international debut against a strong field at Crucible Reading.
The Bengaluru qualifier was India's first officially sanctioned Snooker 900 event, organised in association with Snooker 900 UK and Pluto TV. Created by UK promoter Jason Francis, Snooker 900 features 15-minute frames and a 20-second shot clock, demanding faster decision-making and adaptability from players. Matches are best of five, with tied matches decided through a blue-ball shootout.
Pranit Ramchandani, Championship Director, Snooker 900 India Qualifier, Founder of Heyball Academy and Head Coach, India, for Chris Henry Sports UK, said, "Our focus is to give Indian players more than just a place to train. They need opportunities to compete, experience pressure and see where they stand internationally. The Snooker 900 qualifier is one such platform. Najeeb has earned this opportunity through his performance, and we are committed to supporting him as he takes the next step in the UK. There is a lot of young talent in India, but talent needs the right platforms and exposure to grow. Our aim is to build that bridge from academies and domestic competition to international events, and create more opportunities for Indian players to represent the country globally."
Shaik Najeeb Ahmed said,“I thoroughly enjoyed the tournament and adapting to the faster format was a great experience. I am grateful to Coach Pranit for his guidance, coaching and belief in me throughout the competition. I am looking forward to training with him at the academy as I prepare for the UK championship. Competing live on Pluto TV will be a new experience for me, and the possibility of meeting my idol, Ronnie O'Sullivan, would make the opportunity even more special."
The UK event follows the inaugural Global Snooker 900 Championship, where Ronnie O'Sullivan won the title earlier this year, bringing further international attention to the emerging format.
The qualifier is part of Heyball Academy's wider player-development programme, including international coaching camps with Chris Henry, structured academy training, a junior programme and plans for a national circuit. With Ahmed set to compete in the UK on Pluto TV, the initiative marks the first step in building a stronger, more accessible competitive ecosystem for India's next generation of cuesports talent.
About Heyball Academy:
Heyball Academy is India's first dedicated Cuesports training centre, based in Bengaluru, offering structured coaching in Heyball and Snooker. The academy plans to expand its offering to include other cuesport disciplines in the future.
Founded by international player and coach Pranit Ramchandani, the academy provides personalised
training for players across all skill levels, with a focus on technical development, competitive performance and long-term player progression. Through its programmes and initiatives, Heyball Academy is committed to raising international standards in Indian cuesports and creating stronger pathways for Indian players to compete at the highest level.
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