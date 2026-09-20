AIMIM To Decide On UP Poll Alliance By Oct 2, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that his party would take a decision on the possibility of an alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by October 2.

Speaking to ANI on the possibility of an alliance for the Uttar Pradesh elections, Owaisi said, "We will make a decision by October 2."

Owaisi targets Congress over DUSU polls

Targeting Congress over the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), having a dominant victory by securing three out of four central panel posts, Owaisi said, "Look at the condition of Congress. Yesterday, the Delhi University results came out. Congress should tell where its 'B Team' was. ABVP won all seats except one."

On Kanpur cemetery demolition

Questioning the demolition of a cemetery in Kanpur, the AIMIM chief said, "They are eliminating cemeteries, and the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) is carrying it out. How can something that is 100 years old be declared illegal?"

Owaisi further said, "In this very Kanpur, the cemetery in Barra was removed. It was 100 years old, but the SP MLA did not speak. The Baba government (Yogi Adityanath-led government) did wrong, and the Supreme Court had given directions."

'They could not remove me from Hyderabad'

He alleged that several BJP leaders campaigned against him but failed to defeat him in Hyderabad. "Modi came against me, Amit Shah came, Baba (Yogi Adityanath) came, RSS came, but they could not remove me from Hyderabad."

On 'B Team' allegations and development

On issues related to development and healthcare facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi said, "Today Azamgarh does not have a medical college, but Saifai has one. The SP will not answer."

Responding to allegations that AIMIM is a "B Team", Owaisi said, "Today you call us a B Team, but what have you done for Muslims?" He added, "My language is not bitter, but those whom you voted for, today Muslims are not even getting primary education."

On land ownership among communities, Owaisi said, "Today, 48 per cent of Muslims do not have land, and 25 per cent of Hindus do not have land. And we are never against Hindus."

AIMIM's electoral resolve

Speaking about AIMIM's electoral plans, he said, "We will win and then show how work is done in Uttar Pradesh." He also said, "We will not spread carpets anymore, and we will not spread carpets for Baba and Bhaiya anymore," in an apparent reference to political leaders in the state.

Questions government on justice, development

On the alleged killing of a person in Lucknow, Owaisi said, "Rizwan of Lucknow was killed in the middle of the road. They call him a cow smuggler. Today no one raises questions."

He also questioned the government's approach towards development, saying, "They do not even give time to submit an appeal regarding a mosque in Saharanpur. Will such a developed India be built? The Prime Minister should answer."

(ANI)

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