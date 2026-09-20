India, Mauritius Deepen Ties With New Ayurveda Corner At University
New Resource for Ayurvedic StudiesIn another post, it noted how the newly inaugurated Ayurveda Information Corner will provide students, researchers, academics, and the wider community with access to educational resources and information on Ayurveda.“This initiative marks another significant step toward strengthening Ayurveda education, awareness, research, and India–Mauritius cooperation in traditional medicine,” the post underlined.
Ayurveda Day 2026 Preparations
As pace picks up for the celebrations of Ayurveda Day, earlier in September, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said that Ayurveda Day 2026 should go beyond being a government programme and evolve into a people's movement and a national health communication campaign. He emphasised that Ayurveda Day is not merely an occasion to celebrate India's heritage but an opportunity to connect this heritage with the health requirements of the future.
The main Ayurveda Day celebrations will be held on 23 September 2026 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with“Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow” as its theme, reflecting the vision of connecting India's rich Ayurvedic heritage with the evolving healthcare needs of the future. The Ministry of Ayush has called upon all stakeholders, including the media, Ayurveda practitioners, researchers, institutions and citizens, to actively participate in the nationwide campaign for the 11th Ayurveda Day 2026. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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