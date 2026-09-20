Endowments Ministry Wraps Up Zad Al-Du'ah Forum To Strengthen Religious Discourse

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Institute of Da'wah and Islamic Sciences, has concluded the third edition of the Zad Al-Du'ah Forum.

The event brought together 50 preachers from the department as part of the Masarat wa Manarat program (Paths and Lighthouses) dedicated to training preachers and bolstering their scholarly and professional capabilities.

The edition sought to establish a rigorous scholarly methodology for engaging with the Prophetic Sunnah and enhance the effectiveness of da'wah and linguistic performance to ensure the delivery of a sound and influential religious discourse in society.

The program was led by Dr. Hamza Abdullah Malaibari, a prominent Islamic scholar and an expert and specialist in Hadith studies. The scholarly sessions and training workshops addressed guidelines governing the transmission and understanding of hadith, methods for verifying narrations, and a systematic approach to differences among Hadith scholars in authenticating and grading narrations.

The program also delved into guidelines for citing weak hadith. It included practical training in applying diacritical markings and avoiding pronunciation errors when reading hadiths, along with improving public-speaking and preaching skills to strengthen their impact and enhance the credibility of religious presentations.

Head of the Institute of Da'wah and Islamic Sciences Ibrahim Mohammed Al Darwish said the Forum is one of the specialized programs designed to keep pace with the needs of contemporary da'wah work.

He noted that the third edition focused on investing in the development of preachers' skills and furnishing them with scholarly tools that enable them to make proper use of the Prophetic Sunnah, supporting the ministry's mission of promoting sound religious awareness and reinforcing the values of moderation and balance in society.

The organization of the program was part of the Ministry's strategic plan, which focuses on investing in human capital and building a corps of religious outreach professionals who combine proper grounding in Islamic tradition with professional competence.

This aligns with the human-development pillars of Qatar National Vision through the development of national skills and the building of a society firmly rooted in its identity and enduring Islamic values.

Zad Al-Du'ah Endowments Ministry Institute of Da'wah and Islamic Sciences