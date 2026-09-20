Frankenstein Film Is On Amazon Prime Video Award-Winning Score On Music Platforms

Movie poster for Frankenstein

Marc Christopher as the Creature

Creature at the door

Faithful adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel, Frankenstein, the award winning film with a sweeping romantic score, written/composed by research scientist.

- Hannah Brown (review)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frankenstein, the film adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel, based on Eric B. Sirota's long-running musical, is now available on Amazon Prime Video (and other platforms).Faithful to Mary Shelley's novel, this film is a sweeping romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship. Sirota's empathetic and articulate Creature is not a "new take" on Frankenstein; it is the story Mary Shelley wrote. The humanity at the heart of her novel that has often been lost, is reinstated in writer/composer/physicist Eric B. Sirota's musical adaptation.According to Sirota:“After reading the novel and seeing the stage play adaptation in 1981, I felt that the emotional power of the story was so intense, it needed to be expressed in music. Like Victor Frankenstein, I was a scientist working towards my degree, far from home and far from the girl I loved, and the story spoke to me both intellectually and emotionally.”This became a passion project for him, learning the craft and adapting the work faithfully to Mary Shelley's story; yet as a 21st century work of musical theatre that only Sirota could write. But who is the protagonist? The first part is Victor's story: Having lost his mother at a young age, Victor Frankenstein seeks to end human mortality. But while he enjoys unconditional love from Elizabeth, he grants none to his creation. When we meet the Creature upon his return, Sirota's powerful music and entreating lyrics turn the story over to the Creature.In Mary Shelley's novel, Victor Frankenstein works in isolation. He tells no one of his endeavors. He does not share it with Elizabeth, his best friend Henry, nor his teachers; and he has no assistant (i.e. "Igor" cannot exist!) This is actually key to the story since Victor's flaw as a scientist was not“hubris” as is often said, but rather his lack of collaboration, mentorship and peer review. And in this new adaptation, that was maintained. (It is, however, NOT about the dangers of science getting out of control and destroying the world; as the victims were only those personally close to Victor.) Victor's main flaw which led to the tragic outcome, was not about science. It was rather Victor's lack of empathy for his creation, his child. And this film is about the human need for a love and companionship; the heart of Mary Shelley's story.This thought-provoking adaptation with passionate melodies and a "Phantom-like" award-winning score, first appeared onstage Off-Broadway in NYC in 2017, and ran for 3 years until the pandemic. Then re-conceived for screen and directed by Joe LoBianco, it has gone on to win numerous film festival awards, including many for Best Original Score!Reviews said: "... a musical love letter true to its source material"; "Sirota...imbues his show with the serious philosophical underpinnings of Shelley's original”; "Frankenstein is alive!... Immerse yourself in the haunting melodies and powerful score of this romantic musical adaptation... it is a success of a show that should be considered something great in the realm of musical theater."Eric B. Sirota ( ) is a composer/playwright, having written five full-length musicals. He is also a highly published research scientist with a PhD in Physics. In addition to Frankenstein, his musical "Your Name on My Lips", an original love story, had two productions at the Theater for the New City, where Sirota was a resident playwright. In 2019, he was the recipient of a grant to attend an artists residency where he wrote "A Good Day" (music, memory, an old flame, and Alzheimer's), inspired by his father's struggle with Alzheimer's and the power of music to rekindle memory and awaken the mind, and won BroadwayWorld's regional Best New Play or Musical award. Eric is a soft condensed matter physicist and his recent publication about viscosity is likely the first scientific journal article to feature an original song, (which is in the "Supporting Information" and can be played without a subscription).Eric is married to the artist Cara London.Written and composed by Eric B. Sirota, Frankenstein was independently produced by John Lant, Tamra Pica, Eric B. Sirota, Cara London, Joe LoBianco, Tom DiOrio and Maarten Cornelis, with Write Act, Tin Mirror, Gatehouse Entertainment and Day of Wrath Musicals. Distributed by Avail Films. The cast is Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature) and Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), with Jay Lucas Chacon, Ren King, Tim Bacskai, Daryl Glenn, Lauren Coccaro, Julie McNamara, Isaiah Delgado and Rebecca Ponticello. Orchestrations by Kent Jeong-Eun Kim and Kim Jinhyoung.In addition to Prime Video, Frankenstein is also available on Fawesome, Filmzie and Vimeo.Prime Video:Fawesome (free with ads):Filmzie (free with ads): (free with ads)Vimeo via StreamingMusicals ($2):The soundtrack album of the songs has been released under the name "Frankenstein Cast Album (Movie Musical)” and is available on most music streaming services including Spotify, YouTube, Amazon and Apple Music.Spotify:YouTube:Apple Music:Amazon:Extensive supplementary materials are available, including notes from the writer/composer which contain:– How he came to write musical theatre and Frankenstein in particular– The process of developing a new musical from pen to stage and film– Adapting the novel– Science in FrankensteinFor further information, please visit

Eric B Sirota

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Frankenstein film is on Amazon Prime Video; award-winning score on music platforms News Provided By Frankenstein (movie musical) September 20, 2026, 17:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Science, Technology



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