Odisha: Police Steps Up Security Ahead Of Assembly Session

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (IANS) The Commissionerate Police has made elaborate security arrangements in Bhubaneswar ahead of the 7th Session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA), scheduled from September 22 to October 3.

According to a press release, 36 platoons of police force, two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), six Additional DCPs, 24 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 134 Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, ASIs, one Special Tactical Unit, and 60 traffic personnel have been deployed to ensure foolproof security and smooth traffic movement during the session.

A total of 11 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have also been deployed, seven inside the Assembly, two mobile QRTs around the Assembly, one at Traffic Police Station-1, and another at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The twin city police have set up three control rooms at the Northern Gate of the OLA, the Unified Control Room at M.G. Marg, and the designated dharna site, all of which are functioning round the clock.

In view of repeated incidents of self-immolation bids in the past, a special team in plain clothes has been constituted to prevent such attempts. The Inspector In-Charge of Capital Police Station will monitor the team's functioning.

Police officials said they have made adequate rooftop arrangements at the Assembly, strategic points, and other sensitive locations to respond to unforeseen incidents.

Arrangements have also been made for firefighting, medical support, CCTV surveillance, communication, drinking water, and other logistics. One Bomb Disposal Unit has been stationed for immediate response, while drones will be deployed as required to monitor crowd movement and enhance situational awareness.

The DCP Traffic will supervise vehicle parking inside the OLA premises and regulate traffic outside to avoid congestion. A temporary team will function at the Regional Office of Bhubaneswar UPD for necessary legal procedures.

The Commissionerate Police said all units have been briefed and are fully prepared to handle any situation during the Assembly session.