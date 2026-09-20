Prakash Raj Reflects On College Days, Protests At Tiruchirappalli Event

Prakash Raj Attends Alumni Meet

Actor Prakash Raj attended an alumni meet at Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College in Tiruchirappalli. The artist reflected on his college days, profession and the role of protests in his life. The alumni meet was held under the leadership of Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva. The actor attended the event as the special guest and delivered a special address. A large number of former students of the college also participated in the programme.

Speaking at the event, Prakash Raj said he was extremely happy to be part of the gathering and that he had come to the college following an invitation from Tiruchi Siva.“I am very happy to participate in this event. I came here because Mr Siva invited me. I like his literary background, his thinking and the way he raises his voice for the people in Parliament in the present political situation. People say that colleges shape students, but today, students are being asked to shape and improve their colleges. It is very happy to see so many former students coming together,” Prakash Raj said.

The Role of a College

Prakash Raj said a college shapes a person's life and that the success of an educational institution could be seen in the changes it brings to society.“A college shapes our lives. Through colleges, people become police officers, chartered accountants, IAS officers, teachers and professionals in various fields. The changes they bring to society are a testimony to the success of a college,” he said.

'Struggle is My Life'

Recalling his college days, Prakash Raj said he had also participated in protests while studying.“I was involved in struggles (protests) even during my college days. When I was in my second year, a lecturer told me that I was wasting my time. I then left the college. I had no interest in becoming a bank manager or an accountant. Acting is my profession; struggle (protest) is my life,” added Prakash Raj.

Inspirations and Identity

The actor also shared his learnings from Periyar, Mahatma Gandhi and others, saying tha they taught him to "fight for his beliefs."“Periyar, Bharati, Che Guevara, Nelson Mandela, Gandhi and Ambedkar, along with literature, taught me the thinking and spirit to fight for what I believe in. Cinema is a form of entertainment for me and also a skill through which I earn money. But standing with a fellow human being when they are going through hardship is my identity,” he said.

'Politics for the People'

Referring to the Constitution, he said,“I am not in electoral politics, but I am in politics for the people. According to the Constitution envisioned by Babasaheb Ambedkar, people should engage in politics, while those elected by the people should do their work.”

He stressed that people should question those in power and ensure that elected leaders remain accountable.“People must ask questions and create a sense of responsibility and accountability among leaders,” he added.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Prakash Raj will next be seen in the film 'Drishyam 3' which also stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)