Central Railway Steps Up Drinking Water Safety Measures Following CAG Report

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Central Railway has launched comprehensive measures to strengthen drinking water quality, filtration, testing and monitoring at stations and trains following observations in a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, officials said on Sunday.

The initiative follows a detailed review conducted by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board and senior Railway Board officials, who directed immediate corrective measures across Indian Railways to ensure safe drinking water for passengers.

In compliance with the Railway Board's directives, Central Railway has initiated measures on a war-footing basis to improve water safety across its network, said officials.

As part of the initiative, Central Railway will install new filtration systems, including water coolers and water-quality monitoring arrangements, at about 20,000 points across the network. Central Railway will expedite implementation at stations, coaching depots and other passenger interface points, officials added.

The railway has also begun identifying old and worn-out storage tanks for phased replacement. The railway is enforcing regular water quality testing at source and outlet points, centralised monitoring, and scheduled cleaning and maintenance of storage tanks.

Addressing CAG observations concerning drinking water samples collected during 2023-24 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Bhiwandi Road, Kalyan and Lonavala, Central Railway conducted a special testing drive.

According to officials, water samples from all four stations underwent physical, chemical, and bacteriological testing, and all samples were found satisfactory. No E. coli or bacteriological contamination was detected.

Additional corrective measures included checking water-piping systems for leaks, installing tight covers with mesh on vents and overflow arrangements, cleaning water coolers and removing accumulated silt. The team replaced leaking taps and installed missing ones.

E. coli testing kits have also been provided at the concerned Inspector of Works offices for periodic testing.

Central Railway said the latest testing found the drinking water currently supplied to passengers at the four stations safe and potable.

The Railway Board is monitoring the measures, and it will publish progress and water-quality reports periodically to promote transparency and accountability.