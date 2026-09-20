Three Black Founders In Their 60S Build A Tech Startup And A Festival To Test It

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Self-funded SlopeSync will connect ticketing, referral promotion and sponsor engagement at the inaugural Black Powder Festival in Park City this December

- Robert Lewis, President and CEO, SlopeSyncATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robert Lewis, Desta Lewis and Deidra Ragland are in their 60s and building a technology company. This December, the three Black founders will put SlopeSync to work at a winter festival they are also launching in Park City, Utah.Their self-funded venture connects ticketing, referral-based promotion and sponsor engagement measurement. The inaugural Black Powder Festival, December 10–13, 2026, will be the first major live test of their model, with the founders serving as both technology providers and event producers.The team, two women and one man, brings experience in business, brand development and technology management to a practical challenge: helping the people who attract an audience share in ticket revenue while giving sponsors a clearer picture of attendee engagement.Robert, SlopeSync's president and CEO, shapes the business model and product strategy, directing how ticketing, referral promotion and sponsor intelligence work together. He holds an MBA from Georgia State University.Desta, known as Ms. Black Powder, leads brand and sponsor relations. She and Robert are U.S. Air Force veterans. Deidra oversees technology delivery and operations, drawing on her experience managing software engineering teams.“We're building the company and producing the event that will put it to the test,” said Robert Lewis.“We want to see what helps people bring an audience, what sponsors learn and what makes the experience better for attendees.”SlopeSync Share connects personal referral links and codes to ticket purchases, allowing participating promoters to earn compensation on qualifying sales. Sponsor Intelligence is designed to record attendee actions, such as giveaway entries and requests for information, and turn those interactions into reports sponsors can use for follow-up.By connecting those functions, the founders aim to give event organizers a more complete view of how an audience is recruited and what happens after attendees arrive. The festival will let them evaluate that approach in a live setting and guide the platform's development for other events.The Black Powder Festival centers on Black culture, community and winter travel. Its program includes an opening mixer, the Jamapalooza Pajama Party and a Casino Night themed around Black Dandyism. Guests can ski or snowboard, or come for the social experience and time in Park City.Festival information and tickets are available at /.About SlopeSyncSlopeSync, Inc. is a self-funded event technology company founded by Robert Lewis, Desta Lewis and Deidra Ragland. Its platform brings together ticketing, referral-based promotion and sponsor engagement measurement.Media ContactRobert LewisSlopeSync and The Black Powder Festival... [770-316-2640]

Robert Lewis

SlopeSync/The Black Powder Festival, LLC

+1 770-316-2640

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Three Black Founders in Their 60s Build a Tech Startup and a Festival to Test It News Provided By The Black Powder Festival, LLC September 20, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.