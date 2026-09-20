Pest Control Expert Warns Misidentified Ants And Termites Could Cost Homeowners Thousands

ER Pest and Termite service truck sits outside a San Bernardino County home undergoing termite tenting and fumigation.

Pest experts warn that technicians who mistake ants for termites may cost San Bernardino and Riverside County homeowners thousands in ineffective treatments.

- Ricardo Duran Jr BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The number one problem pest management professional Ricardo Duran Jr. encounters is not a difficult infestation; it's the wrong diagnosis. According to Duran, ants are repeatedly mistaken for termites, leading San Bernardino and Riverside County homeowners to spend thousands of dollars on unnecessary termite treatments that target the wrong pest and produce no results. Duran is often called in to treat a termite problem even after a previous pest control company has already performed a treatment. He says this is often due to misidentification.Duran, the owner of ER Pest and Termite says proper identification must come before a treatment recommendation, a sales pitch or a multi-thousand-dollar price tag. Can a homeowner spend thousands of dollars on a termite treatment when the pests that invaded their home were ants?“Yes,” says Ricardo Duran Jr., a pest management professional with more than 15 years of experience.“It can happen when a pest control technician doesn't know or has not been properly taught how to identify the pest before recommending treatment to the homeowner.”Duran stated that he has trained many pest control technicians and assisted startup pest control companies in developing operational systems. He stressed that pest technicians must receive adequate training in pest identification and evaluation before presenting any treatment plan to a homeowner.According to Duran, in some cases, it appeared that the technician performing the inspection did not receive sufficient training to properly identify the pest or assess the full extent of the problem. He stated that aggressively hiring new employees without consistently training them is a noticeable industry issue. Service calls then become a greater priority than conducting quality inspections. For this reason, if an insect is misidentified, a homeowner may purchase an expensive treatment program that does not address the actual problem.Winged Ants Can Be Confused with Winged TermitesWinged ants and termite swarmers look alike near windows, doors and exterior wood, but true professionals can tell them apart. Ants have narrower waists and bent antennae, while termites have wider bodies and straight antennae. Once the pest is identified, a professional should assess where the problem started and which treatment will work best.“A homeowner should never be pressured into authorizing a multi-thousand-dollar termite treatment solely based on an incomplete inspection,” says Duran.“The homeowner should require the technician to provide visual evidence, explain how the pest was identified and present a written treatment plan.”An incorrect diagnosis means money wasted on a treatment that doesn't work while the actual pest activity continues. By asking their pest professional the right questions, a homeowner can avoid both financial damage and future structural damage to their property. This is why IPM is crucial.How ER Pest & Termite Uses Integrated Pest Management or IPMER Pest & Termite utilizes Integrated Pest Management, known as IPM, which is the Environmental Protection Agency's approach to combining inspection, identification, targeted treatment and ongoing monitoring. This helps prevent pesticides and fumigation from being applied unnecessarily or incorrectly.The company's five-step IPM model:* Inspect the property and find pest issues and entry points* Identify the source and extent of the infestation* Create a safe plan to treat the property* Use EPA-recommended treatments* Monitor, control and prevent pests from coming back“We take our time and slow the process down so that we are not guessing which pest is causing the problem before selling a treatment,” said Duran.“We want to identify the issue and tell homeowners exactly what their property needs.”Questions Homeowners Must Ask Before Authorizing Any Termite Treatment PlanBefore authorizing a termite treatment plan, homeowners should ask:* How did you determine these were termites?* What species of termite was identified?* Where was the activity or damage found?* Why do you recommend this treatment plan?* Can you provide a written report?If homeowners need help, they can contact .

Ricardo Duran Jr.

ER Pest and Termite

+1 951-691-3424

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Pest Control Expert Warns Misidentified Ants and Termites Could Cost Homeowners Thousands News Provided By Move Up Marketing Group September 20, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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