The global ophthalmology EHR market size was valued at USD 44.62 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 48.15 billion in 2026 to USD 88.53 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the ophthalmology ehr market with a market share of 42.3% in 2025.

An Electronic Health Record (EHR) is a computerized version of a patient's medical history kept up to date by the healthcare provider. It may contain all the important administrative and clinical data pertinent to the patient's care under a specific provider, such as demographics, problem notes, medications, and progress notes. Ophthalmologists have acted like lemmings regarding expiration bonuses for early adoption of electronic health records.

2025 Market Size: USD 44.62 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 48.15 billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 88.53 billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 7.91%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 42.3% Fastest-Growing Region: Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034): 9.86%

By Product Leading Segment: Cloud-Based Software Server Market Share in 2025: 61.7% By Type Fastest growing segment: Ambulatory EHR CAGR: 9.21% (2026-2034) By End-User Leading Segment: Hospitals Market Share in 2025: 39.6%

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Rapid Digitalization of Healthcare is Driving Ophthalmology EHR Adoption

The increasing digital transformation of the healthcare sector is a major trend driving the ophthalmology electronic health records (EHR) market. Governments and healthcare organizations are investing heavily in digital health infrastructure to improve patient care, streamline clinical workflows, and enhance data accessibility. The widespread adoption of electronic health records enables ophthalmologists to efficiently manage patient histories, diagnostic reports, prescriptions, and imaging data while reducing paperwork and improving clinical decision-making. Supportive government initiatives, incentive programmes, and growing investments in healthcare IT continue to encourage healthcare providers to replace traditional paper-based records with integrated EHR systems.

In 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) continued promoting nationwide interoperability and secure electronic health information exchange through the implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act, encouraging healthcare providers, including ophthalmology practices, to adopt advanced EHR systems that improve patient access and data sharing.

Specialty-Specific EHR Solutions are Gaining Popularity Among Ophthalmology Practices

Ophthalmology clinics are increasingly adopting specialty-specific EHR platforms designed to address the unique workflow requirements of eye care professionals. Unlike general EHR systems, ophthalmology-focused solutions integrate high-resolution retinal imaging, optical coherence tomography (OCT), visual field testing, and other diagnostic tools into a single platform. These systems also offer customizable templates, image management capabilities, and streamlined documentation, improving efficiency and patient care. While large hospitals often implement enterprise-wide EHR platforms, independent ophthalmology practices continue to prefer flexible and customizable solutions tailored to their clinical needs.

In 2025, ModMed (Modernizing Medicine) continued enhancing its ophthalmology-specific EMA® EHR platform by expanding AI-assisted documentation and image integration capabilities, enabling ophthalmologists to simplify clinical workflows, reduce administrative burden, and improve patient record management.

Integration of Ophthalmic Imaging with Electronic Health Records

Ophthalmology generates large volumes of imaging data from optical coherence tomography (OCT), fundus cameras, visual field analyzers, and other diagnostic devices. Connecting these images and measurements directly with patient records can reduce manual data entry, improve clinical workflows, and provide physicians with a more complete view of patient history. Greater emphasis on interoperability standards such as DICOM and HL7 is further encouraging healthcare providers to modernize ophthalmology information systems. This integration also creates a stronger foundation for artificial intelligence applications that require structured clinical and imaging data.

In June 2026, ModMed: The company highlighted its ophthalmology EHR's ability to receive and store DICOM images from connected diagnostic devices and synchronize them with cloud-based patient records. The system allows imaging captured at one location to be accessed by physicians at another, demonstrating how DICOM-based ophthalmic imaging integration can reduce manual handling.

High Implementation Costs and Complex System Integration

The high cost of implementation and the complexity of integrating ophthalmology-specific electronic health record (EHR) systems remain significant barriers to market growth. Unlike general EHR platforms, ophthalmology practices require specialized solutions that support retinal imaging, optical coherence tomography (OCT), visual field analysis, and other diagnostic tools. These advanced capabilities increase software customization, implementation, training, and maintenance costs. In addition, integrating ophthalmology EHRs with existing hospital information systems can be time-consuming, often disrupting clinical workflows during deployment. Smaller clinics and independent practices with limited financial and IT resources may delay or avoid adopting these systems due to the substantial upfront investment and ongoing operational expenses.

In May 2026, Ophtha-Consulting: The company reported that ophthalmology practices frequently underestimate the time and cost involved in EHR implementation, noting that full adoption can take 6–9 months and that total implementation expenses can reach 150–200% of the stated software cost.

Growing Healthcare Digitization and Integration of Advanced Diagnostic Technologies

Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting digital EHR platforms to improve patient data management, enhance workflow efficiency, and facilitate seamless information sharing among ophthalmologists, optometrists, and other healthcare professionals. Furthermore, the integration of ophthalmology-specific diagnostic devices, such as fundus cameras and optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, with EHR platforms enables automatic capture and storage of clinical images and test results.

In July 2026, Patient Square: The company highlighted the growing digitization of Indian eye-care practices, with ophthalmology EMR platforms increasingly incorporating structured refraction records, IOL biometry, OCT and fundus image management, optical inventory, and operating-theatre scheduling into unified digital workflows.

Ensuring Data Security and Regulatory Compliance

Protecting sensitive patient information while complying with evolving healthcare regulations remains a major challenge for the ophthalmology electronic health records (EHR) market. Ophthalmology EHR systems store large volumes of confidential medical records, diagnostic images, prescriptions, and treatment histories, making them attractive targets for cyberattacks and data breaches. Healthcare providers must continuously invest in cybersecurity measures, data encryption, access controls, and regular software updates to comply with regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and other regional data protection laws. Failure to maintain adequate security can lead to financial losses, legal penalties, and reduced patient trust, making compliance a continuous operational challenge.

In June 2026, OpticClose: The company introduced an ophthalmology-focused platform built around HIPAA and HITRUST controls, including encryption, role-based access, audit logging, vulnerability scanning, and continuous controls monitoring.

Cloud-Based Software Server Dominated the Market with 61.7% Share in 2025

The Cloud-Based Software Server segment dominated the global ophthalmology electronic health records (EHR) market, accounting for 61.7% of the market share in 2025. The segment's leadership is driven by the increasing demand for secure, scalable, and cost-effective healthcare IT solutions.

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Ambulatory EHR is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR of 9.21% During 2026–2034

The Ambulatory EHR segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period (2026–2034). The increasing number of outpatient eye care clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and independent ophthalmology practices is driving demand for specialized ambulatory EHR systems

Hospitals Dominated the Market with 39.6% Share in 2025

The Hospitals segment held the largest share of the ophthalmology electronic health records (EHR) market, accounting for 39.6% in 2025. Hospitals continue to be the primary adopters of advanced EHR systems due to their high patient volumes, comprehensive ophthalmology departments, and increasing focus on integrated healthcare delivery.

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North America held the largest share of the ophthalmology electronic health records market, accounting for 42.3% of the global market and generating USD 18.87 billion in 2025. The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period.

The United States accounted for approximately USD 16.03 billion of the regional market in 2025. High healthcare expenditure, widespread implementation of digital health technologies, and favourable federal policies encouraging EHR adoption continue to support market growth across hospitals and ophthalmology clinics.

Canada generated approximately USD 2.84 billion in 2025. Growing investments in healthcare digitalization, increasing adoption of cloud-based EHR platforms, and expanding ophthalmic care services are driving market expansion throughout the country.

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Europe represented 28.4% of the global market, reaching USD 12.67 billion in 2025, and is expected to register the fastest regional CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period.

Germany contributed approximately USD 4.44 billion in 2025. The country's advanced healthcare infrastructure, growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions, and government initiatives promoting digital patient records continue to strengthen its market position.

The United Kingdom accounted for approximately USD 3.04 billion in 2025. Rising investments in NHS digital transformation programmes and increasing implementation of interoperable EHR systems are supporting the growth of ophthalmology electronic health records across the country.

Asia Pacific accounted for 19.6% of the global market, generating USD 8.75 billion in 2025, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period.

China generated approximately USD 3.94 billion in 2025. Government-led healthcare modernization initiatives, growing investments in hospital digitalization, and increasing demand for advanced ophthalmic care continue to support market growth.

Japan accounted for approximately USD 2.10 billion in 2025. The country's ageing population, high adoption of healthcare technologies, and emphasis on improving clinical efficiency are driving demand for ophthalmology EHR systems.

Latin America held 5.4% of the global market, reaching USD 2.41 billion in 2025, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period.

Brazil generated approximately USD 1.08 billion in 2025. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives supporting electronic medical records, and growing awareness of digital healthcare solutions continue to drive the adoption of ophthalmology EHR systems.

The Middle East and Africa accounted for 4.3% of the global market, generating USD 1.92 billion in 2025, and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period.

The UAE generated approximately USD 0.54 billion in 2025. Strong government investment in digital healthcare, smart hospital initiatives, and increasing adoption of electronic health records across public and private healthcare facilities continue to support market expansion.

Nextech Systems, LLC Eyefinity (a VSP Global company) Compulink Healthcare Solutions Modernizing Medicine Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Cerner Corporation Epic Systems Corporation Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) Greenway Health LLC DrChrono Inc. Practice Fusion, Inc. athenahealth, Inc. CareCloud Corporation AdvancedMD, Inc. EyeconX

September 2025: NextGen Healthcare expanded its strategic collaboration with Microsoft by integrating additional generative AI capabilities into its cloud-based EHR solutions. The enhancements support ophthalmology and other specialty practices through AI-assisted documentation, clinical summarization, and workflow optimization. November 2025: Tebra introduced advanced AI automation capabilities across its EHR platform, including AI-assisted clinical note generation and enhanced patient engagement tools. The new features help specialty practices, including ophthalmology clinics, improve documentation efficiency and streamline practice management workflows. January 2026: Veradigm expanded its ophthalmology interoperability capabilities by enhancing secure health data exchange between EHR systems, diagnostic imaging platforms, and healthcare providers. The expansion improves clinical workflow efficiency and supports better care coordination for ophthalmology practices. April 2026: Modernizing Medicine (ModMed) expanded its ophthalmology software portfolio with enhanced cloud-based imaging and EHR integration capabilities, enabling seamless connectivity between diagnostic devices, image management systems, and electronic health records while improving workflow automation for eye care specialists.