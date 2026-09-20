Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Medals At World Acrobatics Competitions (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A world competition in acrobatic gymnastics among pre-juniors was held in the Italian city of Pesaro from September 17 to 20.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competition by a men's group consisting of Yusif Huseynzade, Rasul Amiraslanov, Timur Khamidulin and Sarkhan Aghayev; a women's pair comprising Hokuma Aliyeva and Fidan Rashidova; and a women's group consisting of Aylin Mammadova, Ayan Hajily and Firuza Gasimzade.

The men's and women's groups, which successfully performed in the qualification round, advanced to the final.

In the decisive stage, the women's group consisting of Aylin Mammadova, Ayan Hajily and Firuza Gasimzade scored 27.650 points to win the silver medal.

The men's group of Yusif Huseynzade, Rasul Amiraslanov, Timur Khamidulin and Sarkhan Aghayev finished the competition with a bronze medal after scoring 27.200 points.

It should be noted that this was the first participation of Azerbaijan's pre-junior men's gymnasts in a competition of such a high level and their first medal.