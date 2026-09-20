'Life Would Be Different': Bengaluru Founder Shares Why He Wants A Simpler, More Walkable City (WATCH)

A Bengaluru-based founder has sparked a conversation on social media about the city's walkability, air quality and dependence on private vehicles. Bharath Jain recently shared his thoughts on the value of having a simpler life in Bengaluru, where residents can walk to nearby places instead of relying on cars for their everyday needs. His post came after a recent trip outside India, where he said he found himself walking 2–3 km to reach most places without having to think about parking, traffic or whether he needed a car.

Jain captioned the post,“Life would be different.”

He said the experience made him realise how much everyday conveniences, such as good footpaths, can influence one's quality of life.

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A post shared by Bharath jain (@ibharathj)

'I Want To Live A Simple Life'

Jain said that, as someone from Bengaluru, he wants a simple life where he can walk to places such as a mall without having to depend on his car for everything.

"I'm from Bangalore and I want a simple life. A simple life where I can walk to the mall, not have to worry about my air purifier's filter and not have to depend on my car for everything," he wrote.

According to Jain, the realisation came during his recent trip outside India, where walking several kilometres to reach everyday destinations felt completely natural.

'I Felt More Human'

Jain said he was able to walk around 2–3 km to most places during the trip without giving much thought to the distance.

"This realization actually came after my recent trip outside India where I was walking around 2-3 km to most places without even thinking. It felt so normal."

He said the experience was different from the kind of planning often associated with getting around Bengaluru, where parking, car dependency and the return journey can become considerations even for relatively short trips.

"Like I didn't have to think about where I was going to park, whether I needed my car or how I was going to get back. I could step out and walk wherever I wanted."

Jain added that the experience made him appreciate seemingly small aspects of urban life.

"And honestly, I felt more human. I now understand the value of small things like a good footpath."

Social Media Reacts

Jain's post prompted several users to share their own thoughts about Bengaluru's walkability and daily commute.

One user commented: "The little things in life is where we find true joy."

Second user commented: "Bangalore is truly the most unwalkable city."

Third user commented: "I think exactly the same everyday while commuting to and fro in blr for office."

Jain concluded his post by inviting followers to continue following his experiences of life in Bengaluru, saying, "Follow me for more of my life in Bangalore."