Solid-State Batteries Enter UAE Consumer Market With Promise Of Safer, Longer-Lasting Power

Techmart World widens visibility after a two-month introduction of Swiss Military power banks to select consumers

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Techmart Brings the Future of Battery Technology to the Middle East with Solid-State Batteries. Solid-state battery technology, widely seen as one of the next advances in energy storage, is beginning to reach everyday consumers in the UAE. This new generation of battery technology delivers enhanced safety, longer life and advanced energy performance to consumers across the region.Conventional lithium-ion batteries rely on a liquid electrolyte, while fully solid-state batteries replace the liquid with solid materials. The change can enable higher energy density and reduce exposure to risks associated with leakage, thermal runaway and fire.It is very relevant for region which faces a very high temperatures during most of the year. Lithium ion batteries perform well during 20 to 50 degrees whereas Solid State Batteries can be utilized at extreme temperatures of -20 to 80 degrees centigrade.Charging speed is another area of potential improvement. Solid-state batteries could potentially enable charging a mobile from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under 15 minutes.The Swiss Military range distributed by Techmart World includes 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh solid-state battery power banks, including wireless magnetic and 3-in-1 wireless magnetic charging formats.From power banks to electric mobilityWhile portable charging gives consumers an immediate application for the technology, its larger impact could emerge in electric vehicles, e-scooters and other forms of electric mobility.Battery weight, driving range, charging time, safety and lifespan remain central challenges for electric mobility. Higher energy-density batteries could eventually allow vehicles to store more energy relative to battery weight, helping extend the distance they can travel between charges without relying simply on larger and heavier battery packs.The same principle could be particularly relevant to e-scooters and compact mobility products, where battery weight and physical size have a direct impact on range and everyday usability. The use of solid electrolytes also has potential safety implications in applications where rechargeable battery packs are used intensively and frequently charged.Widespread adoption will take time. Solid-state battery manufacturing remains more complex than conventional lithium-ion production, while semi-solid-state technology is emerging as an intermediate step that combines some of the benefits of solid-state systems with greater compatibility with existing manufacturing processes.For Techmart introducing the technology through an everyday consumer product provides a first step in familiarising the regional market with a battery architecture that could ultimately influence how consumers charge their phones today - and how they power their mobility tomorrow.About Techmart WorldTechmart World is a regional technology distributor focused on bringing international consumer electronics and emerging technologies to markets across the region. Through its brand partnerships and distribution network, the company identifies and introduces new-generation technology solutions designed to address evolving consumer and mobility requirements.

Neil Sharma

Techmart World

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Solid-state batteries enter UAE consumer market with promise of safer, longer-lasting power News Provided By Techmart World September 20, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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