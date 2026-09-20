Iconic Gold Announces Resignation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. (“Iconic Gold” or the“Company”) announces that Mr. Shashank Bhatt, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, has resigned from all positions effective Friday, September 18, 2026, due to health reasons.The Board of Directors wishes to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Bhatt for his dedication, leadership and significant contributions to the Company during his tenure.Upon joining the Company, Mr. Bhatt worked to establish a new path forward for Iconic Gold, with a focus on building a more manageable asset base and reducing the Company's outstanding debt obligations.A significant part of this strategy involved securing exclusive exploration rights, together with an option to acquire a 100% interest, in the Ginette Project, a 4,951-hectare precious-metals property in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina - the first step toward a more realistically sized asset base for the Company.Mr. Bhatt also led the sale of the Company's subsidiary Minas San Roque, SA, which held the San Roque exploration project, eliminating almost 60% of the Company's debt and allowing Iconic Gold to focus its resources on less capital-intensive projects such as Ginette.Mr. Bhatt worked with creditors and other stakeholders to negotiate substantially advanced settlements and restructuring arrangements. The Board believes the remaining management team is well positioned to continue and complete the debt reduction and restructuring initiatives already underway.The Board considers the progress made during Mr. Bhatt's tenure to be an important foundation for the Company's next stage. His efforts have helped move Iconic Gold toward a more manageable asset base and a substantially reduced debt inhibited financial position.Mr. Bhatt's resignation is the result of unforeseen health circumstances that no longer allow him to continue carrying out the demanding responsibilities of President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. The Company sincerely thanks Mr. Bhatt for his contributions and wishes him a full recovery and the very best for his future endeavours.The Company's remaining management team will continue to oversee the Company's day-to-day operations, while it begins the process of identifying a suitable replacement for the Chief Executive Officer position and will provide further updates as appropriate.On behalf of the Board of Directors,Daniel Buffone,Director(236) 266-5174Contact Information:Email:...Website:For further information regarding International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp., please refer to the Company's filings available on SEDAR+ ( ) or at Iconic Gold's website ( ).About International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp.International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. is a Canadian precious metals exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and silver assets. The Company is managed by an experienced team of mining and capital markets professionals committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined asset selection, responsible exploration, and transparent corporate governance. For more information, please visit or contact the Company at....Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties.Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to continue reducing its outstanding debt and financial obligations, the completion of debt reduction initiatives that are currently underway, the Company's ability to focus its resources on its remaining exploration properties, and the identification and appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer. These statements also include expectations regarding the Company's ability to advance and fund its remaining exploration assets and pursue future financing opportunities.Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to complete planned debt reduction initiatives, obtain adequate financing, advance its exploration properties, identify and appoint a suitable Chief Executive Officer, and maintain sufficient working capital to fund its operations. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks associated with mineral exploration and development, changes in commodity prices, general economic and market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents.Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as statements of fact. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Shashank Bhatt

International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp.

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