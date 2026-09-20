Viksit Bharat Run In Lebanon: Minister, MP Join Indian Diaspora Event
Viksit Bharat Run and Sports Engagement
“The Embassy of India, Beirut, organised Viksit Bharat Run 2026 under the aegis of Seva Pakhwada (17 September to 2 October) on 18th September 2026. Minister of Youth and Sports HE Dr Nora Bayrakdarian and MP Mr Adib Abdel Massih also graced it. As part of the celebrations, an 800m run was organised for the members of the Indian diaspora, in which more than 200 diaspora members participated,” the Embassy stated on X on Saturday.
Additionally, the mission took part in a table tennis tournament and various athletic competitions as part of the Lebanese Week of Sports, in association with the Lebanese Ministry of Youth & Sports.
India Donates Motorcycles Under QIP Initiative
On Thursday, the Ambassador of India to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh, handed over five Made-in-India motorcycles to Jezzine Municipality Mayor Mr David Halo as a gift from the Government of India under the Quick Impact Projects (QIP) initiative.
“Ambassador Noor Rahman Sheikh handed over five Made-in-India motorcycles to Jezzine Municipality Mayor Mr David Halo as a gift from the Government of India under the Quick Impact Projects (QIP) initiative, aimed at supporting local communities and enhancing municipal services,” the Embassy stated on X. Addressing the gathering, the Ambassador highlighted India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Lebanon and contributing to community development through practical, people-centric initiatives, the Embassy added.
ITEC Day Celebrations Strengthen Cooperation
On Wednesday, the mission celebrated ITEC Day 2026, highlighting the enduring friendship and cooperation between India and Lebanon through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, with Lebanon's Minister of Industry, Joseph El Khoury, serving as the Chief Guest. The event witnessed participation from Nisrine Machmouchi, President of the Civil Service Board, Ambassador Rana Mokaddam, Head of the Economic Affairs Directorate at MOFA, and senior officials from various Ministries, along with ITEC Alumni. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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