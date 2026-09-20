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A concise guide to five companies active in China's mounted bearing industry.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QUANZHOU, Fujian, China, September 2026 - China has developed a broad manufacturing base for pillow block bearings and mounted bearing units, supplying products for agriculture, food processing, material handling, HVAC, packaging, construction, mining and general industrial machinery.While mounted bearing units may appear relatively simple, their performance depends on more than a standard bearing designation. Housing material, bearing insert design, shaft-locking method, sealing system, lubrication and manufacturing consistency all influence how reliably a unit performs in its intended environment.This is particularly important as mounted bearings move beyond conventional indoor applications into washdown environments, agricultural machinery, high-dust operations, corrosive processing equipment and other demanding conditions.Against this background, five manufacturers illustrate different capabilities and market positions within China's pillow block and mounted bearing industry in 2026:LDK Bearings | TR Bearing | FK Bearing Group | LYC Bearing | PEER BearingThese companies are presented as representative manufacturers rather than as a performance ranking. Each has a different product focus, manufacturingbackground and approach to the mounted bearing market.LDK Bearings - Application-Focused Mounted Bearing SolutionsBased in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, LDK Bearings has specialised in bearing manufacturing since 1986, with mounted ball bearing units forming a central part of its product portfolio.Rather than focusing only on conventional cast-iron pillow blocks, LDK has developed mounted bearing solutions across multiple housing materials, locking methods and application environments.Its mounted bearing portfolio includes pillow block, flange, take-up and other housed configurations, together with a broad range of bearing inserts. Housing options include cast iron, ductile iron, stainless steel, thermoplastic, pressed steel and zinc alloy.LDK also offers several shaft-locking systems, including set-screw locking, eccentric-collar locking, adapter-sleeve locking and concentric locking.This breadth allows product selection to be based not simply on a UCP, UCF or UCFL designation, but on the actual operating conditions of the equipment.From Standard Units to Application-Specific SolutionsFor LDK, the focus is not simply on supplying a standard mounted bearing unit. Housing material, bearing material, sealing, lubrication and locking method can be selected according to the operating environment.In food and beverage processing, for example, frequent washdown, moisture and cleaning chemicals can make conventional painted cast-iron housings less suitable. Stainless-steel and thermoplastic bearing units provide alternative solutions for applications where corrosion resistance and cleanability are important.In agricultural machinery, the challenge is different. Bearings may operate outdoors under exposure to dust, mud, crop residue, moisture, fertiliser and vibration. Sealing performance, housing strength and grease retention therefore become critical considerations.For HVAC and air-handling equipment, noise, vibration, friction and continuous-duty performance may become more important selection factors.In mining, quarrying and material handling, mounted bearings can face heavy loads, shock, abrasive contamination and demanding operating cycles, placing greater emphasis on housing strength and sealing performance.LDK's product development approach is built around these differences in operating conditions.The company's broader product portfolio also includes rod ends, spherical plain bearings, agricultural bearings and linkage components, allowing it to support OEM customers whose equipment requires several types of bearing and motion components.TR Bearing - A Long-Established Mounted Bearing SpecialistTR Bearing, based in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, is a long-established Chinese manufacturer specialising in insert ball bearings and mounted bearing units.Its product range covers conventional pillow block, flange, take-up and other housed bearing configurations, together with insert bearings using different shaft-locking arrangements.TR has developed a strong presence in traditional mounted bearing applications and supplies products for sectors including general machinery, agriculture, transmission equipment, ventilation systems, logistics, textile machinery, woodworking equipment and other industrial applications.Its long manufacturing history and concentration on insert-bearing technology make TR representative of China's established specialist mounted-bearing manufacturing sector.For buyers sourcing conventional mounted bearing configurations, TR illustrates the depth of manufacturing experience available within China's mature insert-bearing supply base.FK Bearing Group - Broad Coverage in Bearing UnitsBased in Fujian Province, FK Bearing Group is another specialist manufacturer with a strong focus on bearing units and related agricultural and industrial products.Its documented portfolio includes mounted bearing units, insert bearings, agricultural bearings, agricultural hubs, plummer blocks and bearing solutions for air-handling applications.Within its mounted bearing range, FK offers pillow block, flange, take-up and other housing configurations across multiple materials.The company also provides different locking arrangements, allowing its products to address a wide range of conventional industrial and agricultural applications.FK represents the broad-catalogue approach within China's specialist mounted-bearing sector: extensive standard configurations supported by additional product families serving agriculture, HVAC and industrial power transmission.LYC Bearing - Mounted Units Within a Broad Industrial Bearing PortfolioLuoyang LYC Bearing Co., Ltd., based in Luoyang, Henan Province, represents a different type of manufacturer.LYC is a large, broad-line bearing manufacturer whose overall portfolio extends far beyond mounted ball bearing units. Its products serve industries including industrial machinery, metallurgy, mining, energy, transportation and heavy equipment.Within this broader portfolio, however, LYC also documents pillow block bearing products and complete housed bearing configurations.This gives LYC a different market position from manufacturers whose businesses are more concentrated on mounted units.For industrial buyers, LYC demonstrates how pillow block and housed bearing products can form part of a much wider bearing supply capability, particularly where a customer requires multiple bearing technologies from a broad-line manufacturer.PEER Bearing - International Market Experience with Manufacturing in ChinaPEER Bearing combines an international market presence with established manufacturing operations in China, including bearing manufacturing in Xinchang, Zhejiang Province.Its mounted bearing portfolio includes pillow block, flange, take-up, cartridge and other housed configurations, together with insert bearings and application-specific solutions.PEER serves markets including agriculture, material handling, HVAC and general industrial equipment.Its product structure reflects an internationally oriented approach to mounted bearings, combining standard housed units with solutions designed around specific industry requirements.This gives PEER a somewhat different profile within the group: a manufacturer connecting China-based production capabilities with an established international bearing market presence.Beyond UCP and UCF: What Really Differentiates a Mounted Bearing?For many buyers, the first step in sourcing a mounted bearing is a familiar designation such as UCP, UCF, UCFL or UCT.But the designation is only the starting point.Two bearing units with similar dimensions can perform very differently once they are installed in demanding equipment.Several factors deserve closer attention.Housing material affects mechanical strength, corrosion resistance, weight and suitability for the operating environment. Cast iron remains widely used in general industry, while stainless steel and thermoplastic housings are commonly considered for wet, corrosive or hygienic environments.Locking method affects how the bearing is secured to the shaft. Set screws, eccentric locking collars, adapter sleeves and concentric locking systems provide different installation and operating characteristics.Sealing becomes critical when bearings are exposed to dust, water, mud, cleaning chemicals or other contaminants.Lubrication should be selected according to temperature, speed, load and environmental requirements. Food-processing applications, for example, may require lubricant choices different from those used in agricultural or mining equipment.Housing and insert consistency also matters. A mounted bearing is an assembly, and reliable performance depends on the relationship between thebearing insert, housing, shaft fit, sealing arrangement and lubrication system rather than on any one component alone.Different Industries Require Different Bearing SolutionsThe continuing diversification of mounted bearing applications is one reason manufacturers are expanding beyond conventional cast-iron units.AgricultureAgricultural bearings often operate in highly contaminated outdoor environments. Dust, mud, water, fertiliser, crop residue, vibration and shock loading can all affect bearing life.For planters, tillage equipment, mowers, harvesters, conveyors and other agricultural machinery, sealing and contamination resistance can be as important as basic dynamic load capacity.Food and BeverageFood-processing and packaging equipment introduces a different set of requirements.Frequent cleaning, water exposure and chemical detergents can accelerate corrosion. Stainless-steel and thermoplastic housed bearing units therefore provide useful alternatives where hygiene, corrosion resistance and washdown compatibility are priorities.Material HandlingConveyors, logistics systems and material-handling equipment frequently operate for long duty cycles.Reliability, alignment capability, sealing and ease of replacement can therefore have a direct impact on maintenance requirements and equipment uptime.HVAC and Air HandlingFans, blowers and air-handling equipment place particular emphasis on smooth operation, noise, vibration and friction.Bearing selection must consider not only load but also operating speed, shaft characteristics and continuous-duty requirements.Mining, Quarrying and ConstructionHeavy shock loading, dust and abrasive contamination make these applications particularly demanding.Housing strength, sealing and lubrication become critical where equipment operates continuously under difficult environmental conditions.Standardisation Is the Starting Point - Not the Final SpecificationChina has established national standards covering technical requirements, identification and boundary dimensions for insert bearing units.Such standards provide an important common framework for manufacturers, distributors and equipment designers and contribute to dimensional consistency across widely used mounted bearing configurations.For procurement teams, however, standard dimensions should be viewed as the starting point rather than the complete product specification.A bearing unit that fits the same mounting position may still differ in housing material, insert design, internal clearance, shaft tolerance, locking system, seal construction, lubricant and manufacturing control.These differences become increasingly important as mounted bearings move into more demanding operating environments.The practical sourcing question is therefore not simply:“Which manufacturer offers this bearing number?”A more useful question is:“Which bearing configuration is appropriate for the actual operating environment?”What Should Buyers Compare?When evaluating a Chinese manufacturer of pillow block or mounted bearing units, procurement and engineering teams should consider the complete product and manufacturing capability.Important questions include whether the supplier offers the required housing materials, whether multiple locking systems are available, what sealing options can be provided, and whether bearing materials and lubrication can be adapted to the application.Buyers may also want to understand whether the manufacturer produces or controls both the bearing insert and housing, what inspection and testing capabilities are available, and whether the supplier has experience with similar OEM applications.For international customers, export experience, engineering communication, documentation and consistency between samples and mass production can be just as important as catalogue breadth.China's Mounted Bearing Industry Continues to DiversifyLDK, TR, FK, LYC and PEER represent different approaches within China's mounted bearing manufacturing landscape.TR reflects the long-established specialist tradition in insert bearings and conventional mounted units.FK represents a broad specialist catalogue covering standard bearing units and application-related product families.LYC brings mounted bearing products into the portfolio of a much larger comprehensive bearing manufacturer.PEER combines manufacturing in China with international market experience.LDK's approach is centred on combining mounted bearing technology with a broad choice of housing materials, locking methods, sealing and application-specific configurations.For buyers, these differences matter.As equipment becomes more specialised, the sourcing decision increasingly moves beyond simply finding a matching bearing number. Understanding the operating environment - and selecting the appropriate material, locking, sealing and lubrication combination - becomes a more effective way to specify a mounted bearing solution.About LDK BearingsFounded in 1986 and based in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, LDK Bearings manufactures mounted ball bearing units, bearing inserts, bearing housings, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, agricultural bearings and linkage components.LDK's mounted bearing portfolio covers cast-iron, ductile-iron, stainless-steel, thermoplastic, pressed-steel and zinc-alloy housing solutions, together with set-screw, eccentric-collar, adapter-sleeve and concentric locking options.The company serves OEMs and distributors across industries including agriculture, food processing, material handling, HVAC, packaging, chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, wastewater treatment, mining and general industrial machinery.LDK Bearings - Engineered around the application, not just the bearing number.

Mr Zhang

DE YUAN SMART TECHNOLOGY(FUJIAN) CO.,LTDLTD.

+ +86 592-5807618

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China's Pillow Block and Mounted Bearing Industry: Five Manufacturers to Know in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt September 20, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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